LETTERS: Ready ready to quit obeying laws completely

Living lawlessly
Apparently laws mean nothing to anyone anymore. Even to school districts, local municipalities, county governments and judges. After seeing many of these things being done all over our nation I feel it is my turn. So I have decided on a few things I will not abide by anymore. Feel free to join me:
Not paying at the store anymore — just walk out and don’t pay.
Quit paying rent, mortgage and live for free.
Student loans — already have gotten a free year or more, why pay any more of it?
Driving rules and abiding by the speed limit — Some will say I have done this for years already.
Working — Enough of actually trying to earn a living and pay for things when you get it for free
Taxes — Really, they are going to come get me when they are going to go after Jeff Bezos’ billions?
H-E-B or Target, or any store business requiring masks if they dare — Not me, I am burning my masks. Come get me, Sheriff Parnell, for buying Twinkies with no mask.
Don’t worry, I will be fine living off the government’s free stuff, with enablers in the community who will tolerate anything you do wrong and give you free stuff for life. And if I did get arrested, there is always catch and release with no bail and no jail time. Forget about a trial for years, if ever. I am trying to figure out a way to make my own sanctuary of lawlessness. Apparently if you put the word sanctuary on it no one will call you for breaking that law.
Now if you think this is ridiculous just wake up and look around locally and nationally and you will already see this and more being done. Wake up, people. Enforce all the laws on everyone and abide by them. And I did not even get to our elected officials and the laws they break.
Karl Lauritzen Jr., Waco
Bible refresher
I think Peggy Hill [Letters, Aug. 26] needs to brush up on her Bible. I’d recommend she start with a passage in one of the books she recommended: Leviticus 13:45-46 (NIV): “Anyone with such a defiling disease must wear torn clothes, let their hair be unkempt, cover the lower part of their face and cry out, ‘Unclean! Unclean!’ As long as they have the disease they remain unclean. They must live alone; they must live outside the camp.”
Sounds like a pretty clear command to wear a mask and socially distance. As a side note, I couldn’t find a single thing about same sex marriage or abortion. I found something sort of close at Exodus 21:22-23, but looking into it deeply reveals that 1,000 years of rabbinical study concludes that the “life for life” applies to the pregnant woman’s life, not the fetus.
I’ll keep searching, though.
Elli Harris-Mevis, Hewitt
Remember fun?
People don’t have fun anymore. Remember fun? Yeah, it was a thing we used to have all the time. Where did the fun go?
We are smart, but not wise. A person can be as objective as they are mature, and I believe there are few mature people left.
You are not an expert. If you were, we still wouldn’t care. Keep your opinions to yourself, because we’ve all heard them a thousand times.
Be witty, or be silent. We don’t care what your personal struggle is, nor did we expect you to care about ours (that would be weird).
Get on with your life and stop blaming others when you have a bad day.
Jason Duggan, Woodway