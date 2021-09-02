LETTERS: Ready ready to quit obeying laws completely

Living lawlessly

Apparently laws mean nothing to anyone anymore. Even to school districts, local municipalities, county governments and judges. After seeing many of these things being done all over our nation I feel it is my turn. So I have decided on a few things I will not abide by anymore. Feel free to join me:

Not paying at the store anymore — just walk out and don’t pay.

Quit paying rent, mortgage and live for free.

Student loans — already have gotten a free year or more, why pay any more of it?

Driving rules and abiding by the speed limit — Some will say I have done this for years already.

Working — Enough of actually trying to earn a living and pay for things when you get it for free

Taxes — Really, they are going to come get me when they are going to go after Jeff Bezos’ billions?

H-E-B or Target, or any store business requiring masks if they dare — Not me, I am burning my masks. Come get me, Sheriff Parnell, for buying Twinkies with no mask.