LETTERS: Rebuttal to shallow argument against religious tax exemptions

Taxable values

The article “What and how much do US religious organizations not pay the taxman?” [ Aug. 14 Trib unr-Herald] by Ryan Cragun is sadly deficient. It emphasizes outrageously wealthy pastors like Pat Robertson and Joel Osteen to make its argument. For many Christians, those pastors are an embarrassment to the values of Christianity and they are supported by only a small segment of evangelical Christians.

Cragun describes himself as a professor of the sociology of religion who has “long been interested in why religious institutions are exempt from certain taxes.” And yet his article is absolutely devoid of any discussion of why religious institutions receive this tax exemption. His entire article is limited to the “potential lost revenue for the U.S.” Unfortunately, it is not a very complete argument. An obvious place to begin is the freedom of religion clause in the U.S. Constitution — part of the First Amendment in the Bill of Rights. A second place to look is at the average income that most pastors, priests, rabbis, brothers, nuns, etc. actually make. Cragun presents a lot of statistics on “lost” tax revenues, but not a single statistic on the incomes of these religious workers. The vast majority of their incomes fall far short of the inflated incomes of religious celebrities like Osteen.