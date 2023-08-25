Bravo, Brice

I 100% agree with Brice Cherry’s column regarding the drivers in our fair city. [“I-35 action even wilder than F1,” Aug. 22]. I moved back to Waco from Dana Point, California, and along with the “culture shock,” I had to relearn how to drive in my hometown.

I learned a yellow light means “put it to the floor.” I learned a red light meant at least three to four cars would be speeding through it — which is how I learned, when my light turned green, sit there for 10-15 seconds because some Hot Rod Harry who is clueless regarding “time management” was running late, thus giving him the right to blow through the red light.

I also picked up on that using a turn signal must be illegal in McLennan County. My driver’s ed teacher (who was the football coach at University High School at the time) in his large, booming voice taught me that the more times you inform the other drivers on the road what you’re planning to do, the less chance you have of them plowing into you.

I have often said how amazed I am that there isn’t a fatal car accident daily in Waco.

So thank you, Brice. I agree wholeheartedly.

Gayle Stone, Waco

Baked alive

Throughout Texas, politicians, prison reform groups, prison advocate groups, and even hundreds of correction officers and guards that have left their employment in Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities, are protesting and speaking out against the fact that for the second time the Texas House passed a bill to install air conditioning in all TDCJ units — and the Texas Senate killed the bill.

We are baking both inmates and staff alive in those buildings.

There are 20-plus lawsuits (that we know of) against TDCJ accusing them of being responsible for the heat-related deaths of many of those incarcerated there. They are supposed to have access to water from coolers in each dorm, but we’re told there’s one cooler, locked up, and you can only get one glass if you manage to get a guard to come around and open it up. There is no ice. Any ice machines installed years ago have long since broken and were never fixed. If lucky, there’s a call to the showers once a day, but with the staffing shortages, many groups are not able to get one. These people have taken to clogging the commodes on purpose so they can lie directly on the floor on the thin layer of water they manage to get from them.

We sent people to do time as punishment for a crime and we take away their freedom. We are not supposed to be sentencing people to a possible death sentence and more will die as the triple-digit temperatures continue and we deprive these people of basics like water, showers and air. They tell us there are fans circulating throughout, but the World Health Organization and the Environmental Protection Agency have stated that any hot air moved around by a fan stops us from sweating but brings on heat stroke and heat exhaustion quicker. Fans are only useful if bringing in cool or cooler air from outside.

There have been protests at the state Capitol and articles in Austin, Dallas and Houston — even The New York Times is reporting on these horrendous conditions. Don’t you think you should be spreading the word as well?

Carol Spicker, Bryan