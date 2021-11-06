LETTERS: Remembering a YMCA leader, Ironman visitor sends thanks to Waco

Lost leader

I remember when the Y burned and while it was still smoking, Hyden asked me if I could go into the fire over near the wall and find her computer. I told her that I would, and got my men to place a ladder on the wall and hand me another one so I could go down to her area once I was inside. Randle Kyle helped me get to her computer and to pull it up over the wall. We turned it on, and it appeared to still be in working condition. Once she cleaned it up, it ran perfectly. It had no backup, but all the information was still there and not ruined.