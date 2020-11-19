LETTERS: Remembering Fred Gehlbach, helping the homeless

Dr. Steven Little, Lorena

Step up yourself

Mr. Andy Sheehy, your letter about the homeless [Nov. 14] gave me pause. You developed a simplistic three-point action plan to rid Waco of its homeless population.

Your first point is to “stop all panhandling.” The city of Waco does have a panhandling ordinance. The city is enforcing the ordinance but reports that the threat of a citation is no deterrence to the issue. There are myriad reasons people become homeless. Often teenagers and women run away from home because of abuse. They fear for their safety and join the homeless because they have no place else to go.

Your second point was to “remove all public camp sites and throw away all their stuff.” Mr. Sheehy, your lack of tolerance is disturbing. Maybe if you actually talk to some of the homeless you would understand them as human beings with issues you and I have never faced. How cruel to think throwing away someone’s personal belongings would help solve any problem.

Your third point was to “create a mentor program with volunteers to assist the homeless to become a part of society.” Waco has numerous agencies dedicated to helping the homeless, but funds and staff are limited especially during this pandemic.