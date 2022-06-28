LETTERS: Remembering Inge Fariss; traffic signal 59 years too late

Living faithfully

In these days of so much disagreement, turmoil and strife, it is more important than ever to pay attention to the positive. So many in our community make positive contributions to the lives of others, often through volunteer work. As I scanned the obituaries today, I saw a name that took me back years to an incredibly talented woman whose smile lit up a room and whose art warmed hearts.

I knew Inge Fariss more than 30 years ago as she served as a volunteer for what was then Community Hospice of Waco, the first hospice program in Waco. She always showed up. She cared for patients at the end of their lives, made it possible for family members and caregivers to go to their own medical appointments, delivered meals and goodies to families, wrote cards to grieving people, and shared her art, particularly at Christmas and special events.

When my son was born, she gave him a sculpture of a tiny chick making its way out of its shell and into a bed of flowers, with his name and birthdate. It has a place of honor in our china cabinet more than 35 years later. She created a new Christmas ornament each year and blessed the hospice Christmas tree with an ornament and the program with proceeds from sales.

I read in the obituary that Inge had continued her devotion to older adults and to ministering to others through the remainder of her life. I’m not a bit surprised. I didn’t know the story of her American citizenship, but it is another affirmation to me of how important immigrants are to this country and how blessed we are for all the ways folks like Inge make our lives joyful. Thank God she made her way to America and found citizenship and a home here.

Today, as I grieve the pain and division in our world, I celebrate the memory of a woman who did not accept division but who lived faithfully into possibilities. May her tribe increase and may each of us step up to make a difference. With gratitude for Inge Fariss and with commitment to live in a way that communicates love and brings joy to others,

Helen Harris, Crawford

59 years too late

In reference to your article on the front page of the June 22 Trib [“Keeping signals clear”], the proposed traffic signal at Bishop, Valley Mills and Hilltop drives is way overdue. Residents of this area began circulating petitions and appealing to the city council as far back as 1965. The petitions and appeals continued through the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s through the present day. My parents lived in this neighborhood from 1962 until 2017, and I live here now. The intersection was then, and still is, extremely dangerous, and there are minor and major accidents there almost every day.

From your article, we’ve learned that we will finally get the traffic signal that has been necessary since before 1965, but not until 2024?

That’s 59 years too late!

Kathleen Branyon, Waco

Mitt is moral

What the far-right GOP is calling a “Mitt Romney Republican” the rest of us are calling a patriotic American with a moral compass.

B.J. Greaves, Waco