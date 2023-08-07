Remember our past

Regarding Sherman L. George’s “Don’t remind us” letter to the editor last Thursday:

“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” — George Santayana, Spanish-American philosopher, essayist, poet and novelist, 1863-1962

This nation has swept away much of its history, such as:

U.S. Army posts with Confederate officers’ names have been, or will be changed — i.e. the largest active-duty armored post in the U.S., Fort Hood, has been renamed for four-star Gen. Richard Cavazos, the first Hispanic to reach such a rank

Operation Desert Shield/Storm in 1990-91, the “most toxic war,” rarely appears anywhere, especially when Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom and Afghanistan are mentioned

many NFL football teams have changed their historical mascots and team names

Confederate and European (Columbus) statues have been removed or toppled during nationwide riots

at least one state has changed its flag.

I am a native Texan and a disabled Desert Storm veteran (1990-91). I have 18 years of education, and I had never heard of Waco’s hanging/lynching history — until I read about it in the Waco Tribune-Herald.

My history textbooks rarely, if ever, mentioned KKK or other racist violence against Blacks or minorities throughout the South.

Recent history books I’ve read offer one paragraph about Desert Storm, which caused tens of thousands of veteran deaths at home in the U.S. within five years after the cease-fire (1991–1996). Veterans who served in the Iraq/Kuwait theater of operations were blasted with aerosolized radiation from U.S. bombs and bullets, bio-weapons, nerve agents and chemicals — much of which the U.S. sold to Iraq between 1985 and 1989 (see the 1994 congressional “Riegle Report”).

Those of us who served stateside throughout the conflict grew sick from multiple vaccines, “sick” soldiers returning home and then from contaminated military equipment returning to Texas posts from the Persian Gulf. Desert Storm veterans include different races and gender. None of us received adequate VA healthcare or compensation.

“A child educated only at school is an uneducated child.” ― George Santayana

My point is that most people, even the most educated, will never get involved in positive change unless they are aware of it: They read it or watched it, and felt compassionate about what they saw.

I commend the Waco Tribune-Herald for refreshing our memories, and furthering our education so that we don’t repeat history or remain blissfully ignorant about our turbulent past.

Rebecca Cann, Marlin

Sessions and I-35

When it was asked of U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions at a town hall what was happening to completeness of Interstate 35, he replied, “We are full speed ahead.” I don’t know what that means.

A little later he bragged that he voted against the infrastructure bill. Sessions voted against a bill that will bring money to Waco’s infrastructure and I-35.

Rep. Sessions, you are not serving Waco very well. You voted ideology, not policy. Waco needs more infrastructure because of its growth.

Fred Winslow, Austin