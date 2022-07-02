LETTERS: Removing truth from history hurts us all; living the Trump dream

Removing truth

How interesting that Texas educators are planning to call slavery of Black people from Africa “involuntary relocation.” Apparently, the purpose is so children won’t feel “uncomfortable.” I’m guessing that means white children and that it doesn’t matter what Black children feel. As parents, we teach our children to own up to their mistakes, apologize as appropriate, and therefore learn honesty and integrity.

Why is it that politicians and/or educators prefer to sugar-coat or deny the cruelty perpetrated on Black people (as well as Native Americans) by our ancestors? What do we expect our children to experience when, at a later age, they learn the truth and realize they were lied to about the truth of our history? Maybe we can tell them we were just teaching alternative facts. Is there truly no integrity or decency left?

Rev. Margo J. Ford, Hewitt

Living the dream

I was amused by Fred Ouellette’s umbrage [Letters, July 1] at Leonard Pitts’ suggestion that he should not feel dumb. He claims not to support Trump, but does align with the Republican Party platform. In Texas that would mean he believes, among other things, that Joe Biden was not legitimately elected president, that Texas should secede from the U.S., that all gun control violates the Second Amendment and that we should ignore climate change — and that we should also limit voting opportunities and repeal the Voting Rights Act. Attaboy, Fred, keep living the dream.

Cal Slonaker, Waco

Never again

The juxtaposition of S.E. Cupp’s column [“Trump movie was a horror show”] and reader Fred Ouellette’s letter on your Opinion page Friday was a view into two very different political realities.

Cupp, a self-described mainstream conservative Republican, wrote that the latest Jan. 6 House Select Committee hearing featuring former West Wing staffer Cassidy Hutchinson spotlighted details that “paint the picture of (President Trump as) an unhinged lunatic so drunk with power.” Cupp went on to describe Hutchinson’s detailed recounting of events before and during the Jan. 6 insurrection as a horror show.

Contrast that column with the position of Republican letter writer Ouellette, who stated, “I think Trump as a person is lacking in a lot of ways, but he is not the Republican Party.” Really? Ouellette wrote he voted for Trump in 2020 anyway because the GOP’s platform “was by far most aligned with my beliefs and thoughts.” These comments represent the beliefs of millions of Trump voters. Their voting actions, too, are a horror show.

The Trump presidency indeed was a disaster for our country. He challenged our worldwide standing, lowered our morals, exposed many citizens’ pent-up prejudices, demeaned our allies and attacked our institutions. Neither Trump nor his acolytes should ever again hold political sway over our nation.

Rob Snowden, Crawford

Lost majority

Page 3 of Friday’s Waco Trib has the headline “Poll: Nearly half say Trump should be charged for Jan 6.” Would the article have been so eagerly and greedily seized upon and printed if it had said “The majority of Americans think Trump should not be charged?” Just wondering.

Juanita Case, Hewitt

Editor’s note: According to the article, the poll found that 38% of Americans believe the former president should not be charged, while 20% said they did not know enough to have an opinion.