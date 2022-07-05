LETTERS: Scenario of killing; a right to live; and a common misquote

By the numbers

I write to ask a very simple question about a scenario that is quite frequent these days. Suppose there are two young men in their teens or early twenties and they live in different towns. For some reason, they decide they want to kill people. They both legally buy guns. One buys an assault-style weapon, and the other buys a more traditional deer rifle. They both decide to go to their hometown Fourth of July parades where they know there will be large crowds of people. They both go up on a rooftop where they fire on the crowd below. My simple question is this: Which gunman will be able to kill and maim the most people in the shortest time?

Enough said, don’t you think?

Robert Stroh, Waco

A right to live

The wrong questions are being asked regarding whether abortion should be legal or not. It is not the mother’s rights that should be questioned, it is the child’s rights. Also, when does life begin, is there life after death for one’s soul, and is there a creator?

First, is there a creator? If not, then you do not exist!. A fundamental law of nature is that you cannot make something from nothing; thus, for the creation event to have happened, i.e. the Big Bang, there must be a creator to make the elements that comprise the universe. These elements, which are defined in what we call the periodic table, along with the laws of nature, gravity, nuclear and electromagnetic forces that define their interactions, are well defined and organized. The universe could not have been created from nothing and by some random event.

Also, the DNA that defines all living things, including humans, is so complex that it could only come into being through some creative source. The probability of complex DNA just happening is somewhere between none and zero.

When does the life of the child begin? If you examine the development of the embryo, there is certainly life there well before birth. The only meaningful conclusion is that life begins at conception.

Now, is there life after death? We will find out when we get there.

Our Declaration of Independence specifies that each individual is endowed with these rights: life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Thus, to deny the unborn child life is to deny the child one of our nation’s fundamental rights, which each of us claim, and a fundamental right of creation.

Don Hardcastle, Waco

Common error

It is clear that not everyone with an opinion about the Constitution has carefully read this most important document. The letter from Pam Neal demonstrates this very well. Neal has misquoted the text of the First Amendment, a common condition among many of our fellow citizens.

You see, she makes the common error of stating that the phrase is “the establishment of religion” when the phrase is correctly “an establishment of religion.” This is correctly read that Congress is to make no law that respects one religion over another. Thomas Jefferson even said that the wall between the government should be one-way, that while religion should not drive our government, the government should never forget that its authority derives from God, not in spite of God.

Pete Commander, Bellmead