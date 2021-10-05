LETTERS: Schleicher's views on abortion called into question

Schleicher off base
David Schleicher in his column of Oct. 1 appears to be a fervent follower of Joe Biden, our current holder of the office of president. I guess that makes sense as he was the county chair for the Democratic Party. Do you remember, when Biden was running for vice president in 2008 and 2012, he thought that life begins at the moment of conception? However, Biden revealed on Sept. 3 that he no longer believes that life begins at the moment of conception! Good old Flip-Flop Joe.
Speaking of flip-flops, Schleicher of "Bible-banging" fame as a youth was formerly pro-life. I don't recall him ever being a member of Pro-Life Waco, although this organization has attracted as many Protestants as Catholics. Now, since he is not pro-life, he must be anti-life. The man and the woman already made their choice before the baby was conceived.
Schleicher repeatedly emphasizes that the word abortion never occurs in the Holy Bible. Perhaps this is because this English word only came into common usage in the early part of the 17th century. However, some of the early church (Catholic) fathers deplored the practice of killing a child in the womb in the first couple of centuries A.D. Of course, not everything that goes against God's teaching is not written down and is not to be taken literally, e.g. the creation story in Exodus.
The current trend among politicians like Schleicher is to "follow the science." Since embryology teaches that specifically human life begins at conception, modern natural law ethics prohibit direct abortion at any stage. Also, a soul (the "human substantial form") exists from the moment of conception. For a reference, see the article by Dr. Dennis Bonnette titled "Abortion Ethics: Natural Law vs Naturalism." Is Schleicher aware that there have been numerous cases tried in a court of law, whether the baby in the womb died through a car accident or as the result of the mother being shot, in which the infant in the womb was given personhood? Is Schleicher aware of natural law, which I assume isn't taught in law school? Depending on where he was schooled, he might have had a course in ethics.
Finally, since a child in the womb is a person and not just a fetus, who is going to protect his/her right to life, which is protected by our Constitution?
W.E. “Bill” McBride, Waco
* * *
David Schleicher's column on abortion is eristic “non-reasoning” again. Just pushing the liberal viewpoint.
He offers three Biblical references in support of abortion, all dishonest:
1. Numbers: The priest tests whether a pregnancy was by the husband; if not, a miscarriage would certainly (implied) follow. Therefore, abortions are acceptable.
2. Exodus: God had an opportunity to say abortion was equivalent to murder, but “failed to do so,” therefore it is not condemned, and therefore OK. Twisted “reasoning!”
3. Samuel: Samuel disobeyed God’s command to kill another tribe's “every man and woman, infant and nursing child, ox, sheep, camel and donkey." Samuel disobeyed and spared a few animals and one king. Therefore, this passage supports abortion.
What do these people think the beating heart in the woman's womb is — a sheep? A goat? Nah. It's a child.
Schleicher may be a brilliant, highly educated lawyer, but would have most certainly have earned an “F” in any of my undergraduate logic courses.
Lee Harkins, Hillsboro