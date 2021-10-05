LETTERS: Schleicher's views on abortion called into question

The current trend among politicians like Schleicher is to "follow the science." Since embryology teaches that specifically human life begins at conception, modern natural law ethics prohibit direct abortion at any stage. Also, a soul (the "human substantial form") exists from the moment of conception. For a reference, see the article by Dr. Dennis Bonnette titled "Abortion Ethics: Natural Law vs Naturalism." Is Schleicher aware that there have been numerous cases tried in a court of law, whether the baby in the womb died through a car accident or as the result of the mother being shot, in which the infant in the womb was given personhood? Is Schleicher aware of natural law, which I assume isn't taught in law school? Depending on where he was schooled, he might have had a course in ethics.