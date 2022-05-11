LETTERS: School board candidate offers thanks; flat tire training needed

Thanks, voters

Two of the most important words in the world are “thank” and “you.” I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to everyone who supported my campaign personally. Thank you to those who labored in prayer, shared advice or an encouraging word, contributed financially, made phone calls, knocked on doors, hosted events, provided testimony, and volunteered their time. I am grateful for your support and kindness.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said, “Democracy is messy, and it’s hard. It’s never easy.” I would argue that it should not be. There is too much at stake. Over the past four months, I discovered there is beauty in the struggle for democracy. In this school board election, the struggle was not a fight for votes; it was a fight for our children’s future. It is a thing of beauty to know that our children are worth fighting for.

I wish I had been able to fulfill the vision of parent engagement, student success, educator well-being, and building strategic partnerships that resonated with so many. But the beauty of democracy is that you don’t get what you want; it is ultimately the voice of the people that speaks the loudest.

I ask all my supporters to join me and earnestly pray for Angelo Ochoa. The road ahead will not be easy. The challenges are many, but the possibilities are even greater. With your prayers, I believe Waco ISD will be one of the best districts in the state of Texas. Thank you.

Marlon Jones, Waco

Flat tire ready

Decades ago a teenager, my future wife, had a flat tire and pulled over on Interstate 35 in San Antonio. She checked her trunk and discovered she was missing her tire changing tools. Soon a police officer pulled up behind her, but before he could assist he received a call and sped off to answer an emergency. She was left alone on the side of the highway until finally a good Samaritan pulled up to help. Still, it was a risky incident. (Maybe I watch episodes of “Forensic Files” too much.) Nowadays, most of us keep those roadside assistance cards in our glove compartments to call for help in case of car trouble. But sometimes it can be a long wait before those rescuers arrive.

Last Friday afternoon I was called to the McLennan Community College campus to assist a coed with changing her flat tire. Her music professor was keeping her company until help arrived. Obviously, along with learning how to drive, our family members should learn some basic automotive maintenance chores that also include emergency procedures such as how to change a flat tire. Miss Coed drove an SUV which has larger tires and a higher road clearance than sedans. The scissor jack included in the tire changing tool compartment, when fully cranked, would not extend high enough to provide ground clearance to remove the large flat tire. So it was necessary to “borrow” a manhole cover located nearby. By placing two thick moving blankets I had on hand under the manhole cover and placing the jack on top of it, we were able to jack up the SUV high enough to remove the flat and install the spare.

Questions: Can you change a flat tire? Are you strong enough to remove the lug nuts and lift the tire? And does your dealer-provided jack provide enough lift for tire clearance on asphalt or rough terrain if off-road? Rehearse the procedure with your spouse and teenagers. Practice and proactive problem solving might prevent a “Forensic Files”-type tragedy.

Mike Miller, Hewitt