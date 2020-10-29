LETTERS: Science and speculation, Waco mayor's race

Vote Meek
My husband and I are frequent attendees of Waco City Council meetings. During these meetings, we’ve seen community members come and speak about short-term rentals, community development, new businesses, etc. As a community social worker, it’s always fascinating to watch the dynamics at play and witness community members advocating on behalf of themselves and their neighborhoods.
One of the things I have consistently witnessed is mayoral candidate Dillon Meek listening to community members and valuing what they want for their neighborhood. There have been times when he might want to see certain things happen but because those in the neighborhood spoke against it, he prioritized their opinions and desires over his own views. He values the voices of neighborhood leaders and has consistently voted in their favor despite potential pushback from the larger community or business owners who will speak out against him because of his decisions. I have also seen Dillon as one who is wanting to learn from others and will always take the time to listen to different perspectives to grow and inform his own perspective.
For these reasons and many others, I will vote for Dillon Meek for mayor. He cares, he prioritizes community voices and he has my support.
Erin Albin Hill, Waco
Bottom’s up
Acting on a state initiative, McLennan County this month allowed local bars to reopen, according to an Oct. 15 article in the Waco Tribune-Herald. The decision was made despite warnings from local health officials about an inevitable increase in COVID-19 cases. This news came right on the heels of announcements from federal health officials that the coming winter would produce a dramatic spike in positive tests. With cases already beginning to rise as people huddle indoors, another government action proves that money is worth more than human lives, a growing economy over a healthy population.
When did science become speculation? Throughout this pandemic, America has proven that it holds little regard for the knowledgeable men and women trying to keep them safe. At the beginning of the pandemic, Waco reported very few COVID-19 cases prior to reopening at the end of May. With reopening, came tourists. With tourists, came COVID. All along the way, doctors and scientists have urged governments to keep states closed.
Dr. Tony Fauci was named the U.S. government’s infectious disease expert, having previously advised six other presidents on disease risks. It’s more than fair to say that Dr. Fauci is qualified to give warnings and that we should listen to him, given that he correctly predicted “a disturbing surge of infection” in June following the premature reopening of several states including Texas. On national, state and city levels, governments have been building teams of doctors and scientists to guide their decision-making throughout the lockdown and reopening stages of the pandemic, yet several of these governments have shown no care for their citizens. They have continually ignored evidence, choosing to put their citizens at risk for the sake of convenience and comfort. Why, McLennan County, have you wasted tax dollars on scientists you refuse to listen to?
If you need a drink that badly, H-E-B has a great selection.
Ericka Carr, Waco
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!