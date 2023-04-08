No free rent

I feel compelled to respond to Woodway City Council Member David Russell's implication that there is anything bad about renting to hard-working poor people who are assisted with their rents under the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program.

Contrary to popular stigmas, there is no "free" rent in this program. Federal HUD standards state that paying more than 30% of your income for rent destabilizes a household's economics and provides a domino effect impacting generations economically long term. By regulation, assistance comes with a 12-month lease and there is no honoring of a "short-term lease" for any reason. Are there good and bad renters? Of course, just like there are good and bad non-assisted renters. If the implication is that you don't want voucher holders in Woodway, you are too late.

Nationally, voucher holders receive assistance on average of seven years; 55% of the people on the voucher program are elderly and disabled averaging between 56 and 70 years old. The other 45% work and are in the midst of being aides in your classrooms, cooks, cleaning staff, teachers, nurses, nurses' aides, etc. who struggle to make ends meet for a variety of reasons. What you see them do for themselves and their families is take on two jobs, go to school to finish high school diplomas, get college credits and get career training to earn a little bit more to break a cycle of poverty that is inherent in our society. They do so while facing discriminatory comments and actions about everything they are and they still move forward, even if it's in tiny incremental steps.

So rather than taint them, let's give them the respect they deserve for seeking the help needed to put a roof over their heads while juggling so many other factors to make a better life for themselves and their children.

Milet Hopping, Waco

Editor's note: Milet Hopping is president and CEO of the Waco Housing Authority.

Rondy's air truck

I was sorry to see the news of Rondy Gray’s passing. I also knew him as the supplier of compressed air for the ramjet ground test facility at the old Rocketdyne/Hercules plant in McGregor. He had a long-bed truck with a number of very large compressed air cylinders. The facility had a swiveling hook-up pipe that connected to his truck, which was the “air bank” for our blow-down test. We used controllable regulators, metering venturis and pebble bed heaters to feed this hot air directly into the ramjet inlets, fooling the test item into thinking it was flying along supersonically, and scooping up its air. We could not have done as much as we did, and we did a lot, without Rondy and his air truck.

Gary W. Johnson, McGregor

Great job, chief

I would like to give a big shoutout to Bellmead Police Chief Shawn Myatt for being alert and on his toes when a gun-toting man entered the police station April 3. This could have turned out really bad, but he used his instincts and police smarts and took him down — no shots fired, no one dead. He took it upon himself to end the situation before it was a tragedy.

Maybe if more everyday people would be a little like Myatt we would have fewer shootings. If you feel something is not as it should be, react — call 911 or whatever is necessary at the time.

Diane Schrader, Waco