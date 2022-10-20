LETTERS: See the homeless, and help them; don't vote secessionist candidate

Don’t look away

Anyone who has traveled through downtown Waco has likely seen many people experiencing homelessness. Some people pretend not to notice, some people offer encouragement and resources, and some people grumble and complain about having to see them on the side of the road.

Just a few weeks ago, I saw a post on NextDoor that suggested we should bus all of the people experiencing homelessness outside the city limits so that “hard-working people don’t have to look at them all of the time.” The person even took a nonconsensual photo of a man in a park and uploaded it as evidence that this is a problem. This dehumanization of homeless people is not just unethical, it’s repulsive.

Many of the people on our streets are victims of an oppressive system that offers little help or resources to marginalized communities. They are all people with families and stories that deserve to be seen. They may not fit your aesthetic, but they are humans who are just as much a part of the Waco community as you are.

This past summer, I worked for an organization in Waco that engages with people experiencing poverty and homelessness to help empower them to lift themselves out of their situations. I heard so many stories and got to know their names and faces, and trust me when I say that none of these people are lazy or deserve to be homeless.

It can be easy to dismiss this issue when you are not familiar with the structural problems that contribute to homelessness, but I ask you to take the time to get to know your community instead of dismissing the issue of poverty because it doesn’t impact you directly.

Hannah Harvey, Waco

Vote Fisher

Tracy Fisher is the only qualified person running for State Board of Education, District 14. Twenty-five years of hands-on parent involvement, local school board leadership and membership on the State Board Legislative Committee make her the only logical choice.

Evelyn Brooks, a home-school parent, has had no experience with the workings of Texas public schools. She is wrong for Texas kids.

Brooks has signed the Texas First Pledge, part of the Texas Nationalist Movement which works toward complete secession from the United States, raising a standing army to protect Texas’ borders.

A secessionist SBOE candidate is not a good fit for our Texas public school system. Federal education dollars support our schools through Head Start and school lunch programs. How will lawmakers make up that difference for our most vulnerable young Texans? Brooks has vowed to raise your taxes.

Fisher is a lifelong advocate for public education policy that creates good citizens. She and her husband educated their children in the Texas public school system and know how it can work. Fisher has received leadership awards for her advocacy for all Texas families. She is a person of faith but does not force her personal views on others, certainly not in our public schools.

She is committed to the Texas Constitution and what was written about public education in Article 7: “A general diffusion of knowledge being essential to the preservation of the liberties and rights of the people, it shall be the duty of the Legislature of the State to establish and make suitable provision for the support and maintenance of an efficient system of public free schools.”

Brooks is pushing a radical, extremist agenda on all Texas families.

Mary Duty, Waco