Traffic school

This year was the first time in several years that my wife and I attended the fireworks show on the river in person.

First of all, I want to say that the fireworks display was very good. But trying to leave the Ferrell Center parking lot was awful. The way the Baylor and Waco police had roadways blocked off and traffic cones everywhere was ridiculous. They created more traffic confusion and waiting times for everyone.

Whoever was in charge of designing the egress routes needs to go back to traffic school.

Eddie Sherman, Waco

Ranch nostalgia

Your child may love MCC’s Highlander Ranch. Maybe your cousin visited there once. Perhaps the ranch holds your fondest childhood memories. I can’t speak to that. But I do question the validity of these arguments to keep the ranch.

As I understand it, the ranch is paid for by taxpayers and it loses money every year. I wonder if the money that the ranch loses is money that could be better invested into other areas of education? Just because my child attended a horse lesson there doesn’t mean that its a wise investment for the college.

If you want your baby to have a place to ride horses, build your own ranch. Let’s make fiscally responsible decisions with the taxpayer funding that supports MCC.

W.K. Nelson, Waco

Data mine

Landon Self, in his July 1 letter, states great concerns about losing freedom and personal autonomy in the “constitutional right” to use TikTok, which the U.S. government has banned from use on federal employees’ devices. This action has been followed by 34 of the 50 states in the interest of protecting citizens’ personal information.

TikTok, owned by ByteDance, is said to have been created by Chinese entrepreneurs but now is about 60% owned by global institutional investors, such as the Carlyle Group, Susquehanna International, the Atlantic Group and others. In today’s complicated international business world, it is probably not possible to know who really controls decision-making by ByteDance, much less the use of data collected by the company.

In the interest of full disclosure for internet users, every internet provider, the U.S. government and an untold number of internet facilitators (providers of the internet “backbone”) also collect incredible amounts of information on every user, including your internet protocol address, logon and sign-in information, internet usage and passwords. We trust these institutions to keep such information “private” except for their intended and proper use on the internet. As some defendants in criminal cases have discovered, the data may still be available when so ordered by a court.

Still, there is great concern, especially in this nascent period of artificial intelligence, about the use of such data, accompanied by misinformation, to influence educational policies, politics and economics, and our culture by adverse interests abroad. For this reason, governmental institutions wish to attempt to minimize the accumulation of mass data by those who would use it in nefarious ways, even if mildly benign, such as facilitating internet scams, which, according the the FBI, cost unsuspecting users around $10 billion dollars last year.

All internet users should note: Electrons and the internet have no loyalty. None. Any time a programmer can devise code to interrupt a security shield in a login challenge, the data is open for download, analysis and use. This includes everything you may have uploaded about your family, including pictures of your children, home and workplace. The only way for most users to enhance security is to have a dynamic internet security protocol code or encrypted data. Dynamic ISP ended with the end of the dial-up modem, and for most, encryption is impractical.

One final warning about TikTok: To use TikTok, users must download an app. Very few users will ever have the ability to analyze the TikTok code to determine what the app is directing their computer to do.

Remember, electrons and the internet have no loyalty. For security purposes, attempt to minimize use of your personal information on the internet. Your usage trail will be there for millennia.

Charles D. Cook, Waco