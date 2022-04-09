LETTERS: Sessions allied with crazy caucus in GOP

Proof of competency

After reading in the Trib last week that the Republican-controlled Texas Legislature

to take a 120-hour training course on reading (on their own time and at their own expense) in order to keep their job, I think a similar requirement should be placed on the Legislature, the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. Each of them should be required to pass a 120-hour course on the Constitution, voting rights, personal freedom, inclusiveness and manners before the next election. Otherwise, step aside and let our state be governed by people of character.

B.J. Greaves, Waco

Shame on Sessions

Seven Texas representatives, including our own Rep. Pete Sessions, rejected democracy on Tuesday. On April 5, H.R. 831 was voted upon in the House of Representatives. Introduced by Gerry Connolly, D-Va., and Mike Turner, R-Ohio, the resolution called for development of a Center for Democratic Resilience within NATO to preserve and strengthen democracy around the globe. It passed by a vote of 362 to 63. All of the “no” votes were Republican.

It is shameful that seven of the “no” votes were from Texas Republicans John Carter, Louie Gohmert, Kay Granger, Troy Nehls, Chip Roy, Pete Sessions and Randy Weber. These representatives owe us an explanation for their dismissal of democratic ideals when the Russian atrocities in Ukraine have highlighted a global need for human rights, freedom of speech, freedom of assembly and the right to a fair trial. When we see pictures of Ukrainians dead of gunshot wounds in the streets, it is clear that they were summarily executed simply for being in a country Putin wants to control.

With their “no” votes, these Texas representatives repudiated our founding philosophy. Indeed, they voted with the “crazy caucus,” whose members include Reps. Andy Biggs, Lauren Boebert, Madison Cawthorn, Paul Gosar and Marjorie Taylor Greene, all of whom enthusiastically endorse white nationalism and QAnon conspiracy theories.

At Sessions’ next Waco town hall meeting, we must demand that he explain his alliance with the far, far right wing of Congress, a wing that exhibits utter contempt for what our nation stands for. Each of these Texas representatives should bow their heads in shame and pray for forgiveness.

Cheryl D. Bohde, Waco

Fall of Rome

Here are some lessons from the Roman Empire that we should all be aware of. It has been said that if we don’t know history, we are doomed to repeat the same mistakes. The causes for the decline and fall of the Roman Empire, from a famous book by Edward Gibbon, are:

1. The undermining of the dignity and sanctity of the home.

2. Higher and higher taxes, and the spending of public money for free bread and circuses for the populace.

3. The building of gigantic armaments, when the real enemy is within.

4. The decay of religion with faith fading into mere form, losing touch with life and becoming impotent to warn and guide the people.

5. The immigration of hordes of foreigners who feel no loyalty to the government.

Let us hope and pray that we wake up and learn the lessons of history before it’s too late.

Jerry Price, Waco