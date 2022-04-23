LETTERS: Sessions not supporting vets; Waco ISD needs Hope

Vets too, Pete?

Exposure to toxic substances during combat operations is one of the most devastating issues confronting thousands of military veterans and their families today. The lack of support for these injuries unrecognized by our federal government has many veterans experiencing early death and severely degraded quality of life.

The Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2021 will improve the health care options for these veterans and finally provide them and their families with the appropriate benefits they have earned through injuries sustained in service to America.

The PACT Act, passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on March 3, is a giant step forward. It is worth noting, however, that the 17th Congressional District’s Rep. Pete Sessions voted against this bill and military veterans.

Sessions has demonstrated his disregard for first responders in the past. Now, we can add military veterans to his list of victims.

Robert Cervantes, Waco

Waco needs Hope

I have the honor of working beside Hope Balfa-Mustakim daily in my law practice, and have seen her advocate tirelessly for this community, its schools, teachers, an students. I have attempted to maintain a level of neutrality in the race for Waco ISD trustee, District 4, out of professional courtesy to Jonathan Grant, an acquaintance running for the same position. However, some things need to be said publicly. I was frustrated to hear Grant characterize Balfa-Mustakim’s advocacy for Waco ISD as “barking and yelling and screaming” at the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce candidate forum on Monday. Many will recognize this as language traditionally utilized to paint assertive women as “angry” and diminish their voice. Waco ISD has a legion of concerns which are “past due” — unable to abide a slow, laissez-faire approach.

Given opportunity to speak freely, without fear of repercussions, most teachers in the district will tell you that they are burning out. Students lag behind, processing unidentified traumas related to the COVID-19 epidemic. Teachers feel unsupported. Parents feel voiceless — evidenced by endless calls that Hope fields in our office daily. Incidents of serious violence are escalating on the campuses. School administrators, unequipped to deal with the complexities of numerous social issues, look to the justice system to perform work meant for mental health professionals. With every reason to be jaded by these realities, Hope collaborates optimistically to create solutions within reach. Yet, some would call it barking.

Balfa-Mustakim has a consistent history of advocating for the children of Waco ISD (including her own) at school board meetings. She proved her finger rests well on the pulse of the school board by publicly predicting that Cary DuPuy would resign after winning reelection in 2020. This enabled the trustees to hand-pick a replacement, circumventing voter participation — a common practice in the district. Lastly, though unsuccessful in her 2020 at-large bid, she earned more than 9,000 votes during a global pandemic. Wacoans trust Hope.

I implore every member of District 4, from Austin Avenue to Lake Shore Drive, to show your support for her again in the voting booth during early voting, beginning Monday, April 25, or Election Day, May 7. Waco ISD needs Hope.

Robert Callahan, Waco