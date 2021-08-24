LETTERS: Sessions town hall wasn't a worthy scene; girls' education crisis; Trump and the Taliban

This past Saturday morning I attended the Pete Sessions town hall meeting in Mexia. Never have I seen such an expert demonstration of deflection and dissonance. While asking us to be respectful at the start of the meeting he then went on to deliver a hyper-partisan opening statement followed by incredibly biased responses to questions, going so far as to call Biden unfit for office and using every opportunity to bash Obama and Clinton. For a Trump supporter to take that stance that is both laughable and highly disturbing. The overwhelmingly GOP crowd supported his views and positions but their hatred for those of us who share a different position was palpable. I would like to thank the gentleman who came to me afterwards to inquire more about my position on voting systems. He was polite and inquisitive. The guy that told me to “shut up,” not so much.
I have lived all over the U.S. before coming back home to Texas, most places not even knowing who represented me in Congress or the state legislature. But I never felt so under siege as I have here and now. I look forward to the day when I don’t have to look over my shoulder and wonder what horrible things the GOP majority in Austin is going to do next. Having Pete Sessions in Washington is dangerous and terrifying. What will it take to change that? When can I trust my government and my fellow Texans and neighbors again?
Cheryl Foster, Waco
Support LEAD Act
One of the most detrimental effects of COVID-19 is an education crisis among adolescent girls in the world. Currently there are 743 million adolescent girls not enrolled in schools due to the impacts of COVID-19 on top of the 132 million girls already not enrolled in school.
One solution to this crisis is supporting the Girls LEAD Act. The Borgen Project, an advocacy organization that fights to end global poverty by building nonpartisan support for poverty-reducing initiatives and programs, works to raise support for these initiatives among congressional leaders. If passed, the Girls LEAD Act will implement measures to increase adolescent girls’ participation in democracy, human rights and governance.
An important step in raising support for legislation like the Girls LEAD Act is to educate and inform others on how they can make an impact in the fight against global poverty by calling and emailing their congressional leaders in support of specific poverty-reducing legislation.
As a volunteer for The Borgen Project, I frequently contact my congressional leaders asking them to support and cosponsor the Girls LEAD Act to empower girls around the world.
Magdalene Ho, Waco
Trump vs. Taliban
If Trump were president I think we and other countries would have our citizens home safely from Afghanistan. An ironclad promise to annihilate the Taliban would considerably lessen the their urge to screw with America and her people.
It would considerably quench the Taliban’s bloodlust. Elections have consequences. Congrats, Dems, you got what you wanted.
Juanita Case, Hewitt