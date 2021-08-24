LETTERS: Sessions town hall wasn't a worthy scene; girls' education crisis; Trump and the Taliban

This past Saturday morning I attended the Pete Sessions town hall meeting in Mexia. Never have I seen such an expert demonstration of deflection and dissonance. While asking us to be respectful at the start of the meeting he then went on to deliver a hyper-partisan opening statement followed by incredibly biased responses to questions, going so far as to call Biden unfit for office and using every opportunity to bash Obama and Clinton. For a Trump supporter to take that stance that is both laughable and highly disturbing. The overwhelmingly GOP crowd supported his views and positions but their hatred for those of us who share a different position was palpable. I would like to thank the gentleman who came to me afterwards to inquire more about my position on voting systems. He was polite and inquisitive. The guy that told me to “shut up,” not so much.