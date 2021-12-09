LETTERS: Side effects to COVID-19 vaccines exist; lost hay buggy; praise for Rod, Pitts

Side effects exist
This letter is in response to the letter in the Wednesday Trib. While I have no standing to dispute the law with a “legal scholar,” I take exception to the definitive yet erroneous medical opinions stated in that letter. As a physician, I will address the lawyer’s statements, “... there are no side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines ... These are all undisputed facts ...”
Allow me to dispute your “facts.” While I would take them down one by one, there is room only to debunk the first of your erroneous statements.
As preface, I have been a physician for 25 years, serving in the U.S. Air Force and at the highest level of the U.S. Space Force. I am well-acquainted with mandatory vaccination programs, having administered them for the better part of my career. I had COVID-19 twice before vaccine availability and was subsequently vaccinated and boosted. You will find no greater advocate of the COVID-19 vaccines. That said, truth and transparency are essential in medicine.
The claim that “there are no side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines” is wrong, and biologically implausible. Any medical intervention is intended to change a biological process in the patient. While medications and vaccines are very good at implementing only the positive changes desired, no agent is perfect. Vaccines are intended to “trick” the immune system into believing the body is infected — and responding accordingly. Unfortunately, the body occasionally acts differently than expected, which can result in side effects. For most, the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks. That does not mean the risk is absent or that it is the same for everyone. The only way to avoid all side effects is to not administer vaccines or medication at all.
At a minimum, every vaccine carries risk of anaphylaxis, which is a side effect. The COVID-19 vaccines are no different.
W.M. Matthews, Woodway
Wayward buggy
On Nov. 25 around 7:45 a.m., I was pulling a light blue hay buggy on Highway 84 heading east. At or near the light on Highway 84 at Aviation Parkway the hay buggy came off the two-inch ball on my 2014 silver Dodge Ram 1500 truck. I did not realize I’d lost it until I reached Coolidge. I backtracked to where I knew I had it and could not locate it. In the afternoon I called the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and was told someone had called in about the hay buggy.
The officer went out to check and the buggy was gone. I have put a lot of money into the buggy. It has cost me time and will be hard to replace. Please return it to me. I will forever be indebted.
Ben Gorden, Waco
Coffee with Pitts
I love to read Leonard Pitts’ opinions. He always hits everything right on the mark. His column in the Dec. 9 paper is so well written. It would be a pleasure to just sit and have coffee with this gentleman.