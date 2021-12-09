LETTERS: Side effects to COVID-19 vaccines exist; lost hay buggy; praise for Rod, Pitts

Side effects exist

This letter is in response to the letter in the Wednesday Trib. While I have no standing to dispute the law with a “legal scholar,” I take exception to the definitive yet erroneous medical opinions stated in that letter. As a physician, I will address the lawyer’s statements, “... there are no side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines ... These are all undisputed facts ...”

Allow me to dispute your “facts.” While I would take them down one by one, there is room only to debunk the first of your erroneous statements.

As preface, I have been a physician for 25 years, serving in the U.S. Air Force and at the highest level of the U.S. Space Force. I am well-acquainted with mandatory vaccination programs, having administered them for the better part of my career. I had COVID-19 twice before vaccine availability and was subsequently vaccinated and boosted. You will find no greater advocate of the COVID-19 vaccines. That said, truth and transparency are essential in medicine.