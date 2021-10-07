LETTERS: Skeptic says we're not ready for electric cars;

Electric skeptic
Alan Northcutt’s column on electric cars [Oct. 1] left out a lot of answers and investigation, as do all articles about going electric. They wax nostalgic about how great it is, and how you are doing your part to make the world green while never answering questions the rest of us have, or saying why going full-bore electric is not yet the time — or maybe even ever.
If you run out of power, what happens? He acts like power charging stations in Waco are abundant enough. He never lists the time it takes to get to a full charge. I have seen it is at least an hour so — what do you do while waiting? Just sit and wait? Not very convenient. A drive to Dallas or Houston is not happening in an EV now. Acting like a night charge is enough is a fallacy. What if all the stations are full? Sorry, electric fails here and now — it’s not enough and it’s too long to wait, whether for an out-of-town trip or just driving around in town a lot.
They never discuss where all this magical power is coming from if everything is electric. First, mining the minerals needed to make batteries is not a very green process by their definition, yet they never address that. How those minerals are transported is not very green, either. Then the biggest elephant in the room: We are seeing and having power supply issues now. What happens when you need so much more electric power? The infrastructure is just not there, and don’t tell me that solar and wind power will make up that difference. Not there yet. Putting the horse before the cart.
Yes, electric does have a place in our world to scale up and help — public transportation, city/state vehicles that stay in a local area, cabs and maybe even trucks at some point. But saying we all need to move in the next decade to electric vehicles? We are not there nor will we be in that time frame. At least let’s answer all these issues honestly and transparently with common sense.
Karl Lauritzen Jr., Waco
Dear driver
To the hit-and-run driver, my name is Martha and I am 83 years old. I thought you might like to know the damage you did to me. I broke both of my wrists and damaged my shoulder. I’ve had an MRI, but do not know yet if it will require surgery.
I don’t know why you ran away, but I am deeply concerned about one thing. You stopped at Edmond Avenue and you looked right, but you started driving before you looked left. That is why you hit me. To go left would have taken you to the elementary school, which leads me to believe you had a child in the car that you were dropping off at school. Nobody in their right mind would have driven by school traffic if they didn’t have to.
That means you probably had to demand your child lie for you. This could have dramatically shifted your relationship with your child. I want you to read this letter to your child and tell him or her that I forgive you.