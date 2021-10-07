LETTERS: Skeptic says we're not ready for electric cars;

Electric skeptic

Alan Northcutt’s column on electric cars [Oct. 1] left out a lot of answers and investigation, as do all articles about going electric. They wax nostalgic about how great it is, and how you are doing your part to make the world green while never answering questions the rest of us have, or saying why going full-bore electric is not yet the time — or maybe even ever.

If you run out of power, what happens? He acts like power charging stations in Waco are abundant enough. He never lists the time it takes to get to a full charge. I have seen it is at least an hour so — what do you do while waiting? Just sit and wait? Not very convenient. A drive to Dallas or Houston is not happening in an EV now. Acting like a night charge is enough is a fallacy. What if all the stations are full? Sorry, electric fails here and now — it’s not enough and it’s too long to wait, whether for an out-of-town trip or just driving around in town a lot.