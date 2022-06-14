LETTERS: Slow down to save money; Austin would not have been kind to Jan. 6 rioters

Jan. 6 in Austin

For those who consider the Jan. 6 riot in Washington D.C. a “festival”or “tourist visit,” this reader would like to propose a parallel.

Had you exhibited the same behavior at the Texas State Capitol, you would have likely been swarmed by DPS. I doubt walking away would have be an option for you.

David Whitten, Waco

Fuel saving tips

Motor vehicle fuel prices in the U.S. are approaching those in many other parts of the world. Big surprise, it had to happen. There is a simple way for an individual to cut fuel costs: drive more efficiently. In town I see people accelerating toward a red light. Really? That driver is just wasting money on fuel and also on car repairs.

Looking up the road and anticipating stops or slowdowns can save 20% or more on fuel burned. Driving the speed limit on freeways or a few miles per hour slower can save 10% or more on fuel use. I have been traveling to Austin for work regularly, and by driving 70 mph using cruise control I use 10% less fuel. On long trips this adds up. Efficiency is economy.

Dave Morrow, Waco

Heart problem

I found the June 5 article on the front page of the Waco Tribune-Herald, “Widespread bans won’t bring end to abortion,” rather ironic. I agree that there will still be abortion. However, these same people are the ones wanting to ban the sale of firearms. Do they not realize that those who desire to purchase an assault rifle will still find a way to do so? Don’t get me wrong, I am not making a political statement. I am merely pointing out the irony of the situation.

Every problem begins with a problem with the heart. There will always be evil people in the world and legislation does not change people’s hearts. Only God can do that and he does not do it against our will. We must allow him to change us.

Gloria Hill, Woodway

Just don’t go

Responding to the June 8 letter by Thomas Schenck of Clifton, I would like to ask what is so threatening about the movie, “2000 Mules,” recently shown at the Cliftex Theatre. Is it worthy of a letter to the editor in the Waco Trib? Why not the Clifton Record?

All he needed to do was ask the owners why they were compelled to show it. Maybe because it was the most requested movie they have had since they purchased the theater. It’s obvious he doesn’t agree with the premise, but it is also blatantly obvious that the subject matter is deeply disturbing to him since he compared it to propaganda akin to that of Hitler. Really?

I’m sure the makers of this movie have a point of view that they felt compelled to share, and that some wanted to see. I saw no one being dragged into the theater and forced to watch it.

The mention that the movie was an insult to the citizens of Bosque County is a bit of a stretch. I don’t think Texas, Bosque County or the communities in Bosque County were identified as having election and/or ballot discrepancies. Believe me, Clifton is small enough that our friends and relatives would let us know if they were insulted.

Finally, if he would like to sharpen his pencil for more letters to other communities where “2000 Mules” is being shown he can look to Mansfield, Bay City, Lake Worth, Kerrville, Marble Falls, Midland, Plano, Tyler and Abilene, to name a few. I heard it has been shown at over 400 theaters since release May 20. However, since some of the theaters in these communities may be owned by AMC or Cinemark, they may not be overly concerned at his anxiety about this propaganda movie.

Helen Morris, Clifton