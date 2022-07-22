LETTERS: Small business owners grow weary of tax breaks for newcomers

Unhand our sugar

Many hard-working small businesses are being run by deeply caring people who are the proud bedrock of our local economy. These are neighbors and friends who are not here just for a quick fix, nor should we have to beg the overtaxing collector to return a few of the overtaxed sugar crumbs — property tax dollars — back to us.

These businesses have earned their own way by providing longtime excellent performance while being grossly overtaxed on their property. We protest in droves, but the unfair bureaucratic trap has been set and we cannot win this way. We ask for a complete review by the state of Texas and request that the results be made public and in writing to a board of small local businesses who will monitor and review the results for the public.

Years ago, the Waco Chamber and I formed a committee called Business on the Brazos, whose purpose was to visit these and other small businesses — the bedrock of our community — with “reciprocity” from each other and the city of Waco. This, meaning “thank you” we are friends, let us help each other prosper.

Multiple millions of our taxed dollars are being spent to bring new businesses to Waco, but none for these local businesses, and we do not need that type of help. Being independent and free, working in faith in America and being a good steward is our mission. We are discriminated against by forcing us to pay our hard-earned dollars to other businesses and strangers who are getting multiple millions in tax breaks. Why?

Bureaucrats find a way to make it sound good and honest, but it is not.

Our message, with respect, is: Read our lips, “Leave our sugar alone!” Don’t overspend.

Property rights are constitutional, and we are being forced to accept an unfair, high tax.

In a clear voice, we are asking for God’s wisdom and his holy spirit to provide justice.

Bill Johnson, Waco

Choosing sides

A man’s main responsibility is protecting his family, especially his women and children.

Men protect your women’s rights to medical access and choice of treatment. Vote Democrat. Republicans won’t do so.

Men protect your children and grandchildren from AR-15s. Vote Democrat. Republicans won’t remove military weapons from our schools.

Men protect your family’s right to vote, their right to accept election results. Protect our democracy. Vote Democrat. Republicans do not want us to vote.

Men protect your public schools. Vote Democrat. Republicans want to privatize education by using our tax money for church schools.

Men protect your homosexual son’s and daughter’s rights to live their own lifestyle, to marry who he or she chooses. Republicans will not allow this to continue.

Men protect our democracy by working at the polls, securing our votes and supporting the results. Vote Democrat. Republicans do not recognize election results.

Thomas Schenck, Clifton

Caution needed

Concerning the exaggerated reaction to the fist bump between President Biden and Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, l’m not sure l understand.

During COVID-19 we were encouraged to fist or even elbow bump instead of shaking hands to protect our health by not passing anything between us. Thinking of the danger dissidents have faced in that corner of the world in the past (e.g. poisoning), l doubt l would have shaken hands, either.

At least he wasn’t dancing around a glowing orb holding a magic sword.

Nancy Marquis, Waco