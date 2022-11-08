LETTERS: Social Security not an entitlement, it's funds that are due

Remove the cap

All of us live with certain fears, such as fear of crime or the personal impacts of inflation. But by far the greatest fear retirees face is the loss of Social Security (not to mention Medicare and Medicaid).

Social Security is the core retirement fund upon which most of today’s retirees and their spouses depend in order to preserve anything like the American dream (if they are fortunate) or to keep a roof over their head and/or enough food on the table to adequately sustain themselves in later life.

It is a fund that has been earned, in most cases, by hard work, various degrees of sacrifice, and dutiful and faithful attention to paying taxes over a lifetime of employment. To call Social Security an “entitlement” is an understatement at best.

Language is misleading here. Those who have paid into the Social Security fund are not merely “entitled” to funds — they are “due” those funds, just as any business or worker who contracts for a payment is, by law, due that payment. It is a sacred trust made to all employees. Let’s think of it in terms of “saved earned income.”

As we all know, various projections warn that the Social Security trust fund will be exhausted by 2033 (or sooner) at which point benefits would need to be reduced by one-fifth or more. Even worse, there are Republican leaders who are proposing that Social Security become subject to a “sunset” provision in which it would cease to exist unless Congress voted to reinstate it.

The tragic thing is that there is a simple fix. Remove the cap on the amount of earned income that is subject to Social Security tax. That would take care of any possible shortfall, period. Let’s protect what we owe those who have built America.

Jack A. Hill, Waco

Abortion trauma

My mother’s life was once at risk for the same reason Mary Duty wrote about in her Saturday column. Roe v. Wade is critical to legalized abortion rights. My mother was pregnant with an illegitimate child and would have been an outcast in her day. She attempted to use a hanger twice, with no luck, in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. Her parents moved her from Oklahoma to Texas, hoping to save her humiliation. She remained upset at her pregnancy.

The baby was born, and as a very young child experienced nightmares of a man all in black reaching for her, and screamed in her sleep for 28 years until seeing a psychiatrist. Amazingly, the book “My Grandmother’s Hands” provides information about new research that explains such trauma in a young child. The point is, early abortion can be the wisest decision for the good of both mother and fetus, in the early stages of pregnancy.

Barbara Locher, Waco

Learn by statue

I have to agree with Kathy O’Neil [Letters, Nov. 2]. Democrats are on a rampage to erase history by tearing down statues and renaming buildings. How can one teach about history if there are no statues or buildings bearing historical figures’ names? Case in point: How are teachers in Iraq supposed to teach about … that one guy? I can’t remember his name since the liberals tore his statues down and destroyed them.

We can teach better with statues and buildings rather than things like books. Keep the statues and pull the books from shelves, I say.

Dale Hogan, Woodway