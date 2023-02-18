Objects in mirrors

Reading the Feb. 5 op-ed by Baylor University professors Blake Burleson and A. Christian van Gorder [“Let’s peruse agency history, warts and all”], I was at first somewhat confused at what they were attempting to achieve. They were extremely complimentary of the modern Texas Rangers, calling them, “ … a highly trained, elite force of public servants who serve with distinction and valor.” They even acknowledged that Ranger exploits during the frontier days resulted in their glorification in Hollywood and on television in the 20th century.

The true focus of the piece came to light as they recalled historical allegations of violence and abuse credited to Rangers, which they said revealed racist tendencies of the majority white population of the 19th and early 20th centuries. They claim their intent in “chronicling blemishes in Ranger history” is “to prevent racial backsliding in 21st century Texas.” Though they mentioned Tony Leal being the first Hispanic chief of the Rangers, they failed to mention Earl Pearson, a Black man, who was chief prior to Leal. Nor do they mention the numbers of minorities and women currently employed as Rangers. Burleson and van Gorder might want to check the website of the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum to see a list of minority Rangers throughout the majority of Ranger history. They would also see that the first Hispanic Texas Ranger was not hired in 1969 as they claim. If they truly wish to chronicle Ranger history, they might consider being accurate.

I would suggest that if Burleson and van Gorder really want to prevent “backsliding,” perhaps they should look to more recent times, and closer to home, by doing an exposé on the Southern Baptist Convention’s release in May 2022 of a database containing more than 700 entries of pastors and other church officials accused of sexual abuse from approximately 2000 to 2019. Or perhaps they could minimize, if not negate, future sexual assault “backsliding” right there on campus by chronicling the Baylor student-athlete sexual assault debacle which led to the departures of Art Biles and Ken Starr.

Once Burleson and van Gorder have worked their magic to clean up their own house, they can then concentrate on others’. It can be hell living in a glass house, can’t it?

Kirby Dendy, Waco

Editor’s note: Dendy served as chief of the Texas Rangers from 2012 to 2014. According to the Ranger museum’s website, “Hispanics served as Texas Rangers in all ranks from the 1820s into the 1930s. However, by the 1960s racial diversity had declined.” Doug Swanson, journalist and author of “Cult of Glory: The Bold and Brutal History of the Texas Rangers,” said in a 2020 NPR interview that “a few, not many” Hispanic Rangers served in the 19th century, but 1969 marked the first hirings of the “modern era.”

Behind the smoke

Thank you to those that have responded to the “screw-up” by the Waco City Council on the smoking ordinance. I smoked for many years until my children came along and I decided to quit. That was 40 years ago and I still have breathing issues even after all that time. A lot of my family were smokers, so I know firsthand the dangers posed by tobacco.

You would think that the health of the Waco public would be more important to the city council, since I know they have to be aware of the consequences of smoking. Obviously not. Politicians always need money for their campaigns and to stay in power, so I have to assume that is what is behind a vote that so many citizens do not support.

Gene Stribling, Waco