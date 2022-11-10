LETTERS: Some inconvenient Baylor endowment facts; hopes for democracy in action

Baylor endowment

Baylor University reports that its endowment fund

However, this good news requires some explanation. They reached this goal not by a major outpouring of contributions from alumni and friends but almost entirely from the performance of their investment portfolio. Actually, the size of the Baylor endowment fund has changed very little over the past 10 years when adjusted for inflation.

Rather than looking at the total size of the endowment fund, a more meaningful metric is the endowment per undergraduate student. Ideally this should be around $200,000 per student for a private four-year college. Using this metric, the Baylor endowment should be around $3 billion for an undergraduate enrollment of 15,000.

In its press release, Baylor offers a rare comparison with similar Texas universities by stating that the new endowment total puts Baylor on par with Southern Methodist University’s $2.1 billion endowment and Texas Christian University’s $2.4 billion endowment. But its per student endowment lags behind those schools because they have a much smaller undergraduate enrollment. SMU had 6,905 undergraduates in 2021, while TCU had 10,222 and Baylor had 15,191.

Also, for comparison, here are three other major Texas university endowment funds: Rice $8.1 billion, University of Texas $42.9, billion, Texas A&M $12.7 billion. It should be noted that public university endowments are not taxpayer funded but also depend on generous contributions from alumni and friends as well as income generated from intellectual property and investments. A well-known Christian (Catholic) university is Notre Dame, whose endowment is $13.3 billion.

Per student endowment is a measure of a university’s resources which are available to support its students with scholarship help, endowed faculty professorships and other funding above and beyond that derived from tuition and fees. Funds contributed to the endowment fund are often restricted and can only be spent in the way the donor specifies, such as for scholarships to students with a particular need or scholarships in a particular department. An endowment fund is not an unrestricted slush fund that the university can spend any way it chooses.

Since by its own admission Baylor lags behind other similar institutions in endowment per student, shouldn’t it be putting more emphasis on this critical need rather than spending hundreds of millions on new sports facilities?

W. Richard Turner, Woodway

Poll workers bond

My experience yesterday as an election clerk was heartening. First, there was my team, led by the esteemed Dr. Peaches Henry, who served as an election judge for our eclectic crew of 10. We bonded over voter machinery, coffee talks and even the endless dissemination of access codes. We collectively whooped in joy serving first-time voters and reflected on the courageous and often heroic efforts of many to vote.

Lastly, we bonded in solitude over an exhausting yet exhilarating 15-hour day of facilitating an organized, safe and friendly environment for all voters. And while there is much work to do in encouraging voter participation and eliminating voter suppression, I will rest for a few days with this snapshot memory of democracy in action. To my new poll buddies — you know who you are — I salute you and look forward to working with you again.

Joel H. Scott,

Waco