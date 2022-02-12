LETTERS: Some things to remember when you go to the polls Monday

When you earn too much income with your minimum wage jobs, but not enough to actually pay for insurance, remember that the GOP refuses to expand Medicaid in Texas.

When you live in East Waco, four blocks from state Rep. Doc Anderson’s office, but your state representative’s office is over an hour away, remember that it was Republicans that gerrymandered you out of fair representation with the rest of your community.

When your electricity fails and your electric bill soars, remember that for 20-plus years the GOP has put its friends on the ERCOT board and lined their pockets with donations from their energy industry buddies, and written legislation with loopholes big enough to drive a tanker truck through.

Remember that the Republican Party officially declared the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and events that led to it as “legitimate political discourse.”

Early voting starts Monday. Remember.

Cheryl Foster, Waco

