LETTERS: Sounding off on litter, Baylor's new arena, Sen. Scrooge and the Texas grid

The legislature has done a lot of good work since the storm, but have we fully fixed the problem? Not really.

We must do this to improve our attractiveness for companies who are open to moving here and to keep companies already based here. Any reforms that advance must reject California’s failed model of limiting supply and cherry-picking which energy sources receive beneficial treatment.

A market-based system that is adaptable and fair will increase supply and help us meet rising demand for electricity.

Carlton Schwab, Austin

Editor’s note: Schwab is president of the TEDC.

Joe Scrooge

So Sen. Joe Manchin from West Virginia, who has more personal money than most of us will ever see in many lifetimes, has refused to back the initiative providing financial support for various programs, especially focusing on children and their future (education/training, climate protection, etc.) because he says the adults (can’t call them parents) would use the money “for drugs.”