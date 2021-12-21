LETTERS: Sounding off on litter, Baylor's new arena, Sen. Scrooge and the Texas grid

Sign and fine
How would one accomplish acquiring permission for a “no littering” sign, with a $100 fine for littering? Waco is a trash-filled city. We have lived in other states that keep their cities free from debris. If we don’t act on this infraction, Waco will always be a city with debris-filled bushes, trees and roadways.
Jan Gentry, Waco
Misplaced home
Baylor announces the location of the new Foster Pavilion — downtown, not on campus and the Baylor name is missing from the building sign. Baylor football has its own home as well as Baylor baseball, softball and tennis. Even Baylor equestrian, soccer and golf have their own particular facilities. The Baylor basketball teams’ storied programs with four national championships have to share their “home” with a city concert venue. But everyone knows that money talks and $65 million speaks loudly.
Debbie Sherman, Hewitt
Grid not fixed
For 60 years, Texas Economic Development Council members’ communities have worked to recruit businesses to move to Texas. This past winter’s grid failure amid a 100-year storm has brought many questions from prospective business owners interested in coming here.
The legislature has done a lot of good work since the storm, but have we fully fixed the problem? Not really.
We must do this to improve our attractiveness for companies who are open to moving here and to keep companies already based here. Any reforms that advance must reject California’s failed model of limiting supply and cherry-picking which energy sources receive beneficial treatment.
A market-based system that is adaptable and fair will increase supply and help us meet rising demand for electricity.
Carlton Schwab, Austin
Editor’s note: Schwab is president of the TEDC.
Joe Scrooge
So Sen. Joe Manchin from West Virginia, who has more personal money than most of us will ever see in many lifetimes, has refused to back the initiative providing financial support for various programs, especially focusing on children and their future (education/training, climate protection, etc.) because he says the adults (can’t call them parents) would use the money “for drugs.”
Talk about throwing the baby out with the bathwater. There have always been people who use children, theirs and others, for their own nefarious needs and wants. Even here in Waco the “Pack of Hope,” food provided for weekend meals for children, reportedly have been taken by adults in the home so the children have to hide the packs. Consider the example in the Charles Dickens story of “Oliver Twist,” written centuries ago, illustrating abuse of children by adults.
This is not a new problem, but certainly in this time of added protection and awareness a solution could have been found besides just ending it by refusing to address it.
Coincidentally, another character Dickens wrote about was Ebenezer Scrooge.
Merry Christmas, everybody; bah humbug.
Nancy A. Marquis, Waco