LETTERS: SpaceX brings bad with the good; patrolling highways, not the border; and how we enabled Putin

SpaceX concerns
I share the same concerns that were voiced in a letter last week about SpaceX. Why was this facility not placed somewhere far out in a desert region? It has no business being near so many people and their homes. What is it doing to the groundwater? How much pollution is given off when those mighty engines fire up?
The vibration cannot be doing our homes any good. Who vetted and approved this operation? Have there been tests done to assure that we will suffer no ill effects from drinking the water and breathing the air that the regular testing exposes us all to? We need to look beyond the money that has been brought into the area. Let’s consider long-term effects of this faciltiy.
Rita Balentine Hogan, Waco
Highways first
I was glad that so many of our servicemen and women are speaking out about border duty. The governor is ruining lives to make a political statement. These servicemen and women should keep this in mind when voting. I also think we should release the DPS from border duty and let them return to the jobs they signed on to do before we start losing them. I understand our accident and highway death rate is still very high. Could this be because we have no one patrolling the highways? My three round trips to Galveston only saw one DPS officer along the way.
Walter S. Smith, Hewitt
We enabled him
We are now watching the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Putin has clearly stated that Ukraine exists on land that’s historically and rightfully Russian. His action should not have been a surprise. The only question now is how long it will take for Russia to totally dominate Ukraine, and how many lives will be lost.
Unfortunately, the U.S. and other western nations did not take Putin at his word regarding Ukraine being a part of Russia, and implement early meaningful sanctions to prevent the invasion. He has little concern about the impact of these sanctions on the Russian people; he is a dictator.
The U.S. has aided him by importing 8 percent of our oil in 2021, 22 million barrels per month, from Russia.
We are now paying the price through the highest inflation rate in 40 years, which will decrease our purchasing power, and significantly increased gasoline prices.
But, this is only the beginning. Xi Jinping in China is watching closely to determine when he will take over Taiwan. He has clearly stated that Taiwan is and has always been a part of China.
How will this be financed? Go look in a mirror. In 2020 the U.S. imported $450 billion in Chinese products. This was 18 percent of their total exports, and the U.S. was the largest importer.