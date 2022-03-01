LETTERS: SpaceX brings bad with the good; patrolling highways, not the border; and how we enabled Putin

SpaceX concerns

I share the same concerns that were voiced in a letter last week about SpaceX. Why was this facility not placed somewhere far out in a desert region? It has no business being near so many people and their homes. What is it doing to the groundwater? How much pollution is given off when those mighty engines fire up?

The vibration cannot be doing our homes any good. Who vetted and approved this operation? Have there been tests done to assure that we will suffer no ill effects from drinking the water and breathing the air that the regular testing exposes us all to? We need to look beyond the money that has been brought into the area. Let’s consider long-term effects of this faciltiy.

Rita Balentine Hogan, Waco

Highways first