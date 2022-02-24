LETTERS: SpaceX tests eerily similar to earthquakes; power lacking in Texas

SpaceX quakes
My husband and I live near Clifton. We’re becoming increasingly concerned over SpaceX rocket tests that rattle our nerves and our home.
Are you able to provide us with any hope that SpaceX plans to limit or reduce their rumbling disturbances?
Here is a letter we sent to SpaceX:
“We live a couple of miles east of Clifton. SpaceX tests are causing our home to vibrate and to rattle. Today I was watching the news when SpaceX began another test. My TV was rattling on the wall. My house was rattling. Our home is on a slab foundation. I walked down a hallway and filmed our rattling doors. I continued filming as I walked outside to see if my phone could record the sound. That I can share with you.
“We moved to the country about 13 years ago from the Dallas Metroplex. We built our home and have relished the peace and tranquility that living in the country provides. Your company is shattering that peace.
“I lived in southern California in the late 1960s and early 1970s. I experienced a couple of earthquakes. One while in Chula Vista, the other while in Northridge. Your rumbling is similar to my experience during an earthquake. I’m quite certain you set up business in rural America because there are less people here to complain, but this isn’t going to fly.”
Kathy Swanson, Clifton
More power
The cold streak this week is reminiscent of the freeze last February. Will we face new rolling blackouts? ERCOT officials say no, but we do know that high demands on the grid, either heating in the cold or cooling in the summer heat, are approaching limits that, in the future, may again cause demand to exceed generating capability.
We have reason to fear the future for two reasons, each of which presents a scary scenario. First, climate change proponents have made it inconceivable that we will get new fossil fuel or nuclear generation capability. Last winter showed us that solar and wind cannot be counted on during cloudy winter weather. Given projected population growth in Texas, we can be sure new demands for energy will soon outpace our generating capability. The Texas power grid and generation capability is decades old and simply will not be able to ramp up for higher demands.
Second, and more significantly, we are moving toward the replacement of gasoline-powered vehicles to all-electric vehicles. Have we considered how the new demands for charging stations will seriously challenge production? The addition of commercial and home electric charging stations will demand a lot from an already challenged grid.
Within the next few years, I predict ERCOT will tell us during a cold streak: “You can either heat your home and leave your charging station off during the overnight hours or charge your car and leave your heat off.” There will just not be enough available electricity to do both. Which would you choose? Let’s wake up to the fact we still must rely on fossil fuels, and the move toward green-friendly power is simply not occurring fast enough to avoid a very serious energy deficit in the foreseeable future.
Let’s learn from the suffering we went through last February. We need new power generation capability, and we need it now.
Ed Brown, Waco