LETTERS: SpaceX tests eerily similar to earthquakes; power lacking in Texas

SpaceX quakes

My husband and I live near Clifton. We’re becoming increasingly concerned over SpaceX rocket tests that rattle our nerves and our home.

Are you able to provide us with any hope that SpaceX plans to limit or reduce their rumbling disturbances?

Here is a letter we sent to SpaceX:

“We live a couple of miles east of Clifton. SpaceX tests are causing our home to vibrate and to rattle. Today I was watching the news when SpaceX began another test. My TV was rattling on the wall. My house was rattling. Our home is on a slab foundation. I walked down a hallway and filmed our rattling doors. I continued filming as I walked outside to see if my phone could record the sound. That I can share with you.

“We moved to the country about 13 years ago from the Dallas Metroplex. We built our home and have relished the peace and tranquility that living in the country provides. Your company is shattering that peace.