LETTERS: Speaking honor to heroes on the 81st anniversary of Pearl Harbor

Honoring heroes

December 7 is here again, the 81st anniversary of the fateful attack of the Imperial Japanese Army upon Honolulu’s Pearl Harbor. That Sunday morning, 2,403 Americans perished, 21 ships were destroyed and 188 aircraft were damaged or demolished during the two-hour tragedy. At home, what was America like on that awful day when those fiery bombs fell? Pearl Harbor changed every part of American life.

At home, our nation was locked into deep economic depression. From a personal perspective, for instance, as a 7-year-old, I had no idea that going shoeless every day except Sunday wasn’t the norm. In truth, “norm” suddenly became obsolete. For instance, several junior and senior boys in South Bosque High School immediately enlisted into the military and went off to war. In our home, my parents spent government-issued ration stamps for both food items and gasoline. Yet the most severe impact of war came to our family when Camp Hood was established in Coryell County. Although my grandfather had homesteaded his farmland, the federal government evicted him and his neighbors at a meager price of approximately $16 per acre. In desperation, one of my cousins hid away inside his parents’ then-empty house in order to complete his high school studies in Gatesville before enlisting in the United States Army.

As a second-grader, I watched long convoys transporting young recruits to and from Camp Hood. Sometimes these boyish troops tossed out empty cartridge shells stuffed with personal names and addresses to curious kids like me. Standing there with my little sister in our front yard on western Woodway’s Tater Hill, I wondered what the future might hold for those young soldiers — and for my family.

While my older kin, including one who served as a tanker under Gen. George Patton, all survived the ravages of combat in theaters of Alaska, the South Pacific and Europe, all had one thing in common: None dared talk about the terrors of war. So today I respectfully speak honor and thankfulness into the memory of those American heroes who so valiantly served and sacrificed for the freedom of America.

Wayne Hill, Eddy

15 days, Bears

Football is first and foremost a team sport — contrary to the efforts of the NIL (name, image and likeness) people. While players deserve some return for their efforts, this thing went off the tracks from day one. Some people may think this is looking at the dark side of things but it has created more division than unity, which is essential to a team in any field of endeavor. It is not just the players that need to be unified in their effort. It all starts at the top. If the administration is not working in step with the coaching staff in putting the best group together, the results will be less than stellar.

The Baylor Bears have 15 days to get their act together. I can think of no worse scenario than for Baylor to lose a bowl game at the home of their arch nemesis. For those underachievers from this past season, they should view this as their best opportunity for redemption. Go Bears.

Tom Vorderkunz, Woodway