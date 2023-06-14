Cult leader

Okay, what’s going on?

A former U.S. president is indicted by the Justice Department and many national Republican Party leaders condemn the department, but give the former president a pass.

Is it that Republican leaders are simply uninformed or unwilling to a read the indictment? I think not. They are privy to more information than we average citizens. Then are they evil? Of course not. Most of them are good, relatively decent citizens like the rest of us.

So, is this simply political scrabbling? I don’t think so. Until the age of Trump, the two major parties have always embraced a common, shared sense of overarching values — for example, an enduring adherence to the U.S. Constitution, which enshrines a rule of law, including a tripartite system of checks and balances.

But now, there is a rock-solid portion of the Republican Party that is so enamored with Trump’s personality that they worship him (it’s now “God, guns and Trump”) and this worship “trumps” basic common sense.

I think what has happened is something more religious. Trump has gradually morphed into a national cult leader who has fueled a climate of racism, xenophobia, fear, cynicism and mass hysteria that has been brewing ever since 9/11. By cleverly manipulating social media, the information vacuum created by the decimation of local newspapers, the decline of civics education and the savvy use of fourth grade vocabulary to connect with the most credulous among us, Trump has mesmerized and brainwashed an ideologically confused and/or economically anxious populace.

Moreover, Trump increasingly speaks in apocalyptic terms like “final battle” and “going to hell,” evoking reminders of the cultist Jim Jones. “They” are out to get “us.”

In 2024, the choice will likely be between a Democratic Party nominee and Trump the cult leader — not a legitimate Republican. Will America drink the Kool Aid … again?

Jack A. Hill, Waco

Plain spoken

On Tuesday, I closely watched CNN’s town hall with Chris Christie. To be honest, I am not sure he can or will win the Republican Party nomination for president. But, unlike the majority of Republicans, including most of the other would-be Republican nominees, Christie knows Trump well, has worked for Trump and yet is not afraid of the former president.

In the town hall, Christie took Trump on vigorously and forcefully. In addition, he answered questions directly without mincing words or worrying about what his opponents might say. Whether one likes him or not, as someone who spent his career studying political rhetoric, I believe Christie was rhetorically formidable.

If Christie qualifies for the debate stage, which at this point may be a long shot, he will be a tough foe. One of the things I found especially interesting in the CNN town hall is that the audience — including those who said they supported another candidate — was listening and at least non-verbally responded positively.

Make no mistake, Christie has the ability to persuade. Whether or not he can persuade enough people to win the nomination remains to be seen. But don’t underestimate the power of Christie’s persuasive acumen.

Richard Cherwitz, Austin