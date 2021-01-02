LETTERS: Speegleville speeders, paying more to watch Lady Bears

Pardon me

I appreciated Mark Osler’s expertise in his Dec. 20 column regarding clemency and the Constitution, but disagree with his conclusion that the president can pardon himself. He references a debate by the framers in which they decide not to limit the power to pardon in the case of treason as support for his conclusion.

I contend that our constitution is blessed with brevity and clarity that allows a reasonably educated person grounded in western values to understand the document, and that most Americans would agree that the Founding Fathers intended for us to be led by a president with limited powers. If given the power to pardon himself, then there is, ultimately, no check on that power. The Constitution could not be the brief document it is if elaboration is required on such a simple principle of limited government. In my opinion, the Founding Fathers thought such clarification wasn’t necessary, and likely believed that an America that would seriously consider the possibility is not a country they would consider governable by their Constitution.

Ottis Foster, McGregor

