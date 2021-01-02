LETTERS: Speegleville speeders, paying more to watch Lady Bears

Pardon me
I appreciated Mark Osler’s expertise in his Dec. 20 column regarding clemency and the Constitution, but disagree with his conclusion that the president can pardon himself. He references a debate by the framers in which they decide not to limit the power to pardon in the case of treason as support for his conclusion.
I contend that our constitution is blessed with brevity and clarity that allows a reasonably educated person grounded in western values to understand the document, and that most Americans would agree that the Founding Fathers intended for us to be led by a president with limited powers. If given the power to pardon himself, then there is, ultimately, no check on that power. The Constitution could not be the brief document it is if elaboration is required on such a simple principle of limited government. In my opinion, the Founding Fathers thought such clarification wasn’t necessary, and likely believed that an America that would seriously consider the possibility is not a country they would consider governable by their Constitution.
Ottis Foster, McGregor
Speegleville 500
This is in reference to the new section of Speegleville Road from Highway 6 about 2-3 miles west toward Highway 84. Is this a new racetrack? Since this section opened up for traffic about a month ago, most vehicles are traveling 70-90 mph. My property is about 30 feet from the roadway. The speed limit is 50 mph even through the Speegleville Road intersection, which is very busy at times. No sign of any law enforcing the speed limit. Just a matter of time before a bad collision happens. Safer to go 35 mph approaching this intersection.
Harry Neese, Woodway
Abortion rebuttal
John Pisciotta has deemed it necessary to send us a year-end screed on his opinions restricting third-trimester abortions and injecting himself and his beliefs into a tragic health care decision that women and their families must endure. Last February he called it “infanticide,” so perhaps we’re making some progress here. I would ask that you look up Sen. Gary Peters’ abortion story to understand the trauma of the situations that cause some families and their health care providers to choose abortion during the later stages of a pregnancy.
Mr. Pisciotta asks if there is a place for those concerned about abortion in the Democratic Party. I assure you there is. As long as you respect a woman’s right to choose what is best for her — be it abortion, adoption or parenthood. That’s why we call it pro-choice. Because the issue really boils down to who gets to decide: the woman, her family and her health care provider; or Pisciotta, Doc Anderson, Brian Birdwell and a faceless committee at your local religious-based hospital.
Cheryl Foster, Waco
Lady Bears minus
Since Baylor changed from Fox Sports to ESPN, we cannot see most games on TV unless we pay for the ESPN+ streaming service. We have the No. 2 team in the nation and we can’t watch unless we pay extra. Obviously the change was made for more money but we Baylor fans are paying the price.
Also, why doesn’t the Trib list the Baylor games in the “Odds” column. I’ve noticed this absence as well. What’s up with that?
Linda Jensen, Waco
Editor’s note: The Tribune-Herald uses Pregame.com for its odds listings. They decide which games to book, not us.