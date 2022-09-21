LETTERS: Starr remained in Waco, and that spoke volumes

Starr didn’t flee

Judge Ken Starr’s recent death came as a real shock to me. Although he came to Baylor University in 2010 after I had retired, he impressed me as a great leader with his intelligence, integrity and humility. When I came to Baylor as a teacher in 1981, Dr. Herbert Reynolds started his term as president. He was acknowledged as an excellent person for the job, and he certainly lived up to that expectation.

When Judge Starr was hired in 2010, he certainly had a fantastic background in the law. However, many were unsure how he would work out as a university president. In my opinion he was a great leader and negotiator. He seemed like the right man at the right time. When I attended a brief lawn party to introduce Ken and Alice on the lawn of Pat Neff Hall, I was very impressed by his reception by the students. He really seemed like they made an instant connection with him. His personality and likeability seemed to fit the job. It appeared that they really loved him as he ran with the Baylor Line at the start of home football games. Unfortunately, some regents thought this behavior was not appropriate for his office. However, you must recall that his true humility was what made him a “star.”

Also, he acted like a true gentleman when he was asked to leave (retire). He and Alice did not flee to some remote mini-mansion but stayed in Waco to “weather the storm.” And what great and admirable citizens they became.

It really seems illogical to have the fleeing liberal law professor Mark Osler write about the legacy of Judge Starr [“Starr’s complicated legacy,” Sept. 18]. Although he seemed to feel Starr was a not such a bad guy, Osler’s liberal position does creep into his comments. For example, Judge Starr’s connection to Fox News. I was so pleased and proud when the judge appeared and gave his opinion on very important matters such as religious freedom. All of the Christians in Waco and throughout the USA had a very intelligent lawyer stand up for the freedom of religion in our country and how it was tied to the birth of our nation.

When Osler fled to Minnesota, I was not surprised. He should be right at home in the most liberal state this side of California. Some 50 years ago I fled Minnesota and never planned to return. I was raised in southern Minnesota in the good old days before the “liberal invasion” by Humphrey, Mondale and company. Politics reached the bottom when Jesse Ventura was elected governor and second-rate comedian Al Franken was elected a U.S. senator. Now in their wake they have Rep. Ilhan Omar. Wow, how the mighty have fallen.

Bill McBride, Waco

Editor’s note: Four Republicans and four Democrats make up Minnesota’s U.S. House delegation.

Savior Don

Regarding Dale Hogan’s Sunday letter, all I can say is wow. Just wow. Comparing Donald Trump to Jesus takes the cake for the most idiotic and blasphemous comparison I’ve ever seen, but the best part of his letter asks “ ... would a stupid person vote for our savior, Don?” I suggest he look at the voting totals from the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections and the answer should be obvious, at least to citizens who prefer democracy over fascism, tyranny, lies and debunked conspiracy theories.

William Howard, McGregor