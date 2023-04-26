State religion

The Texas Senate just passed SB 1515, which would require the posting of the Ten Commandments in public and charter school classrooms. Hailed by many as a victory for religious liberty, this bill is actually the opposite. The First Amendment protects our free exercise of religion while also protecting against governmental endorsement of any particular religion. Champions of religious freedom tend to think of the free exercise part of the First Amendment. This protects everything from a school child praying before a test to a Mennonite pacifist being exempted to a football coach praying with students after a football game.

However, for there to be a strong freedom of free exercise, there must be a strong freedom from the state establishment of a certain religion. Once the state endorses one religion, it takes away the free exercise of another. This is part of the Baptist heritage that many of us in the Waco area have inherited. It was the Baptists, a religious minority in every state in the union, who pushed Jefferson to include in the Bill of Rights both freedom of religious expression and protection from state establishment of religion. Baptists knew how it felt to be the religious outsiders in their states. They knew how it felt to be persecuted by Catholics in Maryland and Congregationalists in New England. We should not forget this heritage, even when we are the majority religion of our region and state.

For the sake of religious freedom, Texas public schools should not choose any religion over another, even if it’s my religion. As a teacher, I believe my students have the right to feel free in whatever religious expression is right for them. As an ordained pastor, I care so deeply about my freedom of religious expression that I beg the state of Texas not to force it on others.

Please ask your state representative to reject this bill. It’s a wolf in sheep’s clothing. Many Christians may believe it’s for religious freedom, but it is not. Once the government endorses a particular religion, then religious freedom is impossible.

Trent Futral, Waco

For Henry

I am writing to express my gratitude for the Dr. Peaches Henry for school board campaign.

I have been watching Henry’s involvement in the educational growth of Waco students for many years. Her leadership style is to lead by example. When the district middle schools were dealing with low test scores, she organized the community to do tutoring for students.

Henry’s 30-plus years of teaching have improved the educational growth of many students in our district.

I support Dr. Peaches Henry for school board’s at-large seat..

Lovie Langston, Waco

Rubber room

I’m sure everyone has noticed how the current leaders of the Republican Party are beginning to resemble the characters of “Alice in Wonderland.” In other words, they’re ready for the rubber room.

This country is in a bad situation right now. Russia and China would love to destroy America. You can add the Republican Party to the list. They’ve already proven that by attacking the U.S. Capitol. Those were all Republicans who attacked the Capitol, lest we forget.

All three will fail in their quest. Long live America.

Mario Villarreal, Oglesby