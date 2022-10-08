LETTERS: Stop signs apply to bicycles, too; Waco means 'no rain here'

Bikes stop, too

Once again last week on my way to work, I watched a guy on a bicycle go through a red light at one of the busiest intersections on Texas Central Parkway (we’re talking 18-wheelers there all the time). When I passed him, I yelled out, “Red lights are for bikes, too!” He followed me to my job and proceeded to argue with me. “Is it your responsibility how I ride my bike?” he asked. Well, yes, it is. I have to share the road with bikes.

If I have to obey the rules of the road, why doesn’t the same thing apply to the bikes I’m sharing the road with? I don’t want to see someone run a red light and get hit by a car or truck coming through the intersection. And I don’t want to be a driver who hits someone by accident. He claimed, “I ride my bike better than you drive.” He doesn’t even know, he’s not seeing me drive every day, he’s not seeing me actually stopping at stop signs and actually obeying speed limits. His claim is false and is patently untrue, as he was the one breaking the law (twice). I was concentrating on my driving so much I wasn’t even playing any music. He finally called me a Karen (which is actually my name) and rode off telling me to “Have a nice day” — as he ran through a stop sign.

Bike people: Stop at stop signs. Obey all signs and signals at intersections and along the road. Every sign that applies to road traffic applies to you. I don’t care if you’re wearing ten helmets — they’re not going to protect you from a car speeding through an intersection, and if you get T-boned by a car, your chances of survival aren’t good.

And while we’re at it, please use the right side of the road. You are supposed to be going the with traffic, not against it. You can’t see the road signs that apply to you if you’re on the wrong side of the road. We constantly see reminders to “share the road” with bikes, but that works both ways. If you want us to share the road, you need to have consideration for drivers as well. If you don’t know the rules of the road, I’m sure your local police department would be happy to share them with you.

Call me Karen all you want — I’m writing this letter to protect anyone who isn’t aware of the rules and anyone who is disregarding them at their own risk. I just don’t want to see people get hurt. I love riding my bike too, but I don’t want to risk my life while I’m doing it. If you do know the rules, obey them. If you don’t want to obey the rules, I suggest you ride your bike in places that are much safer, and not on main roads and in busy intersections.

Karen Lane, Hewitt

Root of Waco

After doing a considerable amount of study and research over the past few weeks, I have determined that the word “Waco” comes from an old Indian dialect that means “no rain here” or “runs red light.” I can’t determine which is more accurate.

If anyone has any additional insight on this matter please let me know.

Michael Welhausen, Waco