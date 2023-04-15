Red light runners

In response to the April 8 story, “Street maintenance fees in works,” I agree wholeheartedly that Waco streets need major work. Many of them are teeth-rattling and I won’t even comment on the potholes, but to charge Waco residents over $9 a month for street repairs is something I can’t fully support when there is an alternative to help offset this fee.

I have mentioned this many times before, but if the Waco Police Department would resume their now-abandoned practice of stationing officers to catch the many red light runners in Waco, perhaps this monthly fee could be reduced. Slap the offenders with a $500 fine or more. It would increase the money needed for street repairs and make Waco streets safer, at least as far as drivers are concerned. Do this every week for a couple of months and see how much money you accumulate.

With the propensity of Waco drivers to run red lights I would venture to say that you could make a significant dent in the money needed for street repairs.

Just my two cents — hopefully much less than my $9.28 per month.

Michael Welhausen, Waco

Zoo damage done

As the first director of the Cameron Park Zoo, I agree with Dr. Stephen Corwin’s April 9 piece “City Hall imperils zoo’s success.” I worked with him and others for 17 years to get a zoo in Cameron Park. As executive director of the zoological society, Terri Cox has raised millions of dollars for the zoo.

As for the obnoxious and inappropriately located soft drink machines on the lemur deck and other places on the grounds of the zoo that Corwin mentions, I agree, and there are not enough vending machines in McLennan County to make up for the loss of Terri Cox and Johnny Binder.

The Cameron Park Zoo will never recover from the loss of the zoological society’s help. The assistant city manager over the zoo, with ultimate authority but no knowledge of zoos or willingness to work with the zoo people, has caused damage that may never be repaired.

Tim Jones, Blum

Show us, Perry

Will you please print a copy of Perry Glanzer’s personal “land acknowledgment”? I’m sure he is residing on land that once was occupied by Native Americans and that he has already written the appropriate acknowledgement to apologize for residing on property that once belonged to them.

All of us other folks in the Waco area, individuals and businesses, who are also residing on such pre-owned property, need to have a good example of how to write a “land acknowledgement.” Should we research the occupation of North American lands before the Native Americans came? It probably goes back to the Neanderthals.

Maxine Hart, Waco

Billboard fail

Putting Kim Mulkey on a billboard in Waco is like putting pictures of your ex-wife on your Christmas card. She might have been a nice lady and you might miss her, but it isn’t going to help your relationship with your current wife. It may just lead to you having two ex-wives.

Wait a minute, could that be what this is all about? I hope not.

Fred Johnson, Waco