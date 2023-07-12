Unjust lending

Regarding Sen. Ted Cruz’s claim on his podcast that student loan borrowers are all 23-year-old slackers who smoke bongs and don’t want to pay off their student loans:

Little does Ted know that most people swallowed by this big lending scam are between the ages of 30 to 60 who have been paying for decades. Specifically in Texas, 4.5 million borrowers collectively owe more than $141 billion in student loan debt.

The entire lending scam is based on the exclusion of bankruptcy rights. This is the key to the destruction we are seeing in the lending system today. All other debts, collateral and non-collateral, have truth-in-lending protections, bankruptcy protections and statutes of limitations. Student loans have none of these.

Furthermore, we are hard-working doctors, teachers, nurses and such that have paid and paid. And paid. Original balances have been paid twice or three times in some cases. We aren’t deadbeats, lazy or bong smokers. We’ve faced unexpected fate: loss of a spouse, cancer, catastrophic accidents, have disabled loved ones who require care around the clock. These are the ones needing bankruptcy protections. And we aren’t kids.

With all due respect, if an ex-president can file bankruptcy six times, then borrowers struggling for decades should be able to as well.

The option or leverage of bankruptcy (very few if any will actually file) forces fair and just lending and ends tuition gouging. This must happen in order to end the student loan crisis.

Jacque Abron

Midlothian

Reality lost

Whether you are a believer in God or George Lucas, the forces of good and evil have a new weapon. It is called AI and it will distort everything as we know it.

Many of us have long enjoyed cinematic magic. There is nothing better than to watch a well-acted and well-written movie. My wife particularly enjoyed the 1958 movie “The Big Country,” as there are many good messages presented. Our favorite scene is Gregory Peck attempting to train a spirited horse. Peck is a good actor, but many do not realize the horse is also a good actor. This horse is extremely well trained and does an excellent job of convincing the audience Peck will not ride him. This is Hollywood at its best, an excellent actor, a well-trained horse and a good director.

All of that is about to be changed by AI. What we see on our television, video and cellphone screens will be highly manipulated and unreal at the highest level. Why does this matter? It will permeate everything we will see and only those being portrayed will know the truth.

All of this will be especially devastating in politics. Misrepresentations have become commonplace, and this will only grow. We continually see examples of one group committing acts that will allegedly destroy democracy while others in another group do the same things which go totally ignored. Selective reporting is greatly abused by news reporters. This leaves out a vast segment of our population who will bear the burden of the pain and suffering.

Evil has taken a huge leap forward and few realize what is happening. If you think you can ignore this, bless your heart, as my mother was fond of saying. Reality will only exist in our rearview mirrors.

Thomas Vorderkunz

Waco