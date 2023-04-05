For Peaches

As a longtime parent of Waco ISD students, I am thrilled to announce my support for Dr. Peaches Henry for school board. “Dr. Peaches” brings an active wealth of wisdom, experience and compassion to our district leadership. My daughter is a recent graduate of Waco High School and my son is currently a junior. My children have been educated at Mountainview, Hillcrest, Tennyson (and a year stint in Boston Public). We have been challenged by wise educators and educational advocates like Dr. Peaches Henry.

School boards across the country are facing many forks in the road in educating our children. Whether it’s school safety, evolving academic standards or external powers complicating local policies, we need school board leaders now more than ever who are wise. Leaders who effectively discern what is important now with compassion, humility and grace.

Dr. Peaches embodies wisdom. A wisdom that is born from her life’s work in education and her steadfast advocacy in our community. She has effectively advocated on behalf of students and parents through timely initiatives, district committees, consultations, editorials, letters to the editor and comments before the school board.

Many of you, like me, have been recipients of Dr. Peaches’ wisdom. For me, it’s through her keen redirections when I am heated about structural issues in education, and gentle reminders that our work in education requires compassion, not anger. I listen to Dr. Peaches, because she practices what she preaches, which grounds her wisdom.

For the better part of my vocational journey, my paradigm has been shaped by challenges in higher education administration and faculty work in student development. The pursuit of education has never been more ambitious than now, and we need wise leaders like Dr. Peaches to help us all discern the forks in the road to come. Will you join me in voting for wise leadership?

Joel H. Scott, Waco

Loss for West

During a time when having good medical personnel and facilities are needed more than ever, Ascension Medical Group has literally abandoned a small town, West, that houses a nursing home and serves surrounding small communities that sorely need a doctor like Eric Chudej and his staff.

Dr. Chudej is meeting a need for good health care in a small community. He may not meet Ascension’s quotas of how many patients need to be seen in a day, but he is taking time to make sure his patients are getting the care they need. His patient load is mostly elderly, some of whom cannot drive outside of West to get care.

As one of his patients, I am seriously considering not using anything associated with Ascension again. My husband and I were very dedicated to the Ascension organization because we thought they actually cared for the well-being of each individual. I now realize we are just a number in their money-making machine. If they had any compassion, they would reinstate the clinic and Dr. Chudej.

All patients of Dr. Chudej, the city of West and surrounding small communities should stand up against this action of Ascension Medical Group. It is a disservice to all small towns needing good medical facilities.

We were given less than a month’s notice to find another doctor after being with Dr. Chudej for 11 years. The clinic closes April 27. So sad.

Debbie Robertson, Abbott