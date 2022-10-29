LETTERS: Taxes too high, better appraisal balance needed; Waco, Baylor still awash in gender inequality

Taxes too high

I was very disappointed to read in the paper recently that the tax burden is now going to be placed more on landlords. I am happy older homeowners are getting a break because I fall in that category, too, but my main source of income is from my residential rental property. I have nine rent houses in North Waco and several of them are over 100 years old and not always in the most desirable neighborhood.

When I started my residential rental business in 2006, my taxes were $10,000. In 2021, my taxes were $21,000 and this year they are $25,000.

Every year I ask the appraisal office how on Earth an old rent house with no improvements and only necessary repairs can be worth more this year than last year. The answer I get is that other houses in that area sold for the value they put on my rentals.

When those property owners decided to sell, they spent lots of money on improvements. They recoup it when the property sells. It would take me years to get my money back from low, reasonable rent payments.

The appraisal district tells me to raise my rent. Well, just how much will someone pay for a house with AC units in the windows, wall heaters, old kitchens with no dishwasher and old plumbing that needs constant repair? I have always charged reasonably low rent. I don’t want my tenants to have to struggle to pay. I’m not trying to get rich, I just want to offer a nice place for people to live at a good price.

Surely the smart, educated employees at the appraisal district should be able to come up with a plan that would not compare rental property with homeowner property and/or recently renovated property when determining value.

I guess when I have to get a loan from the bank to pay my taxes, I will be forced to sell my rental property.

Martha Pickens Corley, Waco

Unequal to God?

The traditional Southern family is a breadwinning husband with a wife who tends the children and home. She may work her own job, but domestic life is her proper place. This doctrine has a name, a belief in traditional gender spheres called complementarianism.

I am not from the South. Moving to Waco, I was shocked to meet other Christians so critical of gender equality. I’ve had conversations with a fellow Baylor student from Texas who is complementarian. He is sure I am weaker and rightfully unequal.

But he has little understanding of his own traditional beliefs on gender. He does not have the resources or reasoning to navigate his views. I want to encourage informed debate. The first step in empowering discussion is equipping traditionalists with their actual name.

Mothers, if you are to raise your daughter with the belief she must be submissive, at least educate her as to why. Fathers, if you are to raise your son with the belief that women are ornaments and his wife ought to know her place, then at least prove to him why. And no, cherry-picking God’s word does not make a viable argument. If you are to promulgate complementarian views to your children, make sure they can defend it. They will be challenged.

Try a Google search: “complementarianism.” Cases for and against it are out there. The opposing belief is called egalitarianism, which advocates equal opportunities for men and women. Baylor affirms egalitarianism. I’m biased. I love Jesus and am an egalitarian.

I didn’t know this kind of stuff was still up for debate. Let’s shed light on it instead of keeping it unspoken. This matters. No one is lesser in God’s eyes.

Emma Firminger, Waco