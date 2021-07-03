LETTERS: Teach the basics this Fourth of July, and pull your trash cart from the curb

Carts not yard art

I live in a nice area of Waco, plus there is a tour bus that comes through to show guests one of the “Fixer Upper” houses, which is quite a nice home. The problem is too many residents in Waco, including my area, seem to think of their trash carts as something we all want to look at on their property. The city’s code of ordinances, section 21-26, does not agree and says they are to be kept out of public sight by midnight of your trash pickup day. The fine for not doing so can be up to $500, which you would think would be enough to make a person want to hide their carts instead of displaying them seven days a week. Waco is a beautiful city and I suggest the ordinances be enforced to make it look like the citizens do have pride in their city.