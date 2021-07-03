LETTERS: Teach the basics this Fourth of July, and pull your trash cart from the curb

Happy Fourth
I grew up being taught that the Fourth of July has special meaning. Being born in the late 1930s, my parents were raising a family during WWII, my grandparents raised their families during WWI and both experienced the Great Depression.
From early schooling and home life, I learned the statement from our Declaration of Independence: We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.
And during war times some of us learned that liberty is not free. I recall vividly when my grandmother, who was living with us, received the telegram that her oldest grandson had been killed on July 10, 1943, in the Allied invasion of Sicily. This nation has paid a great price to maintain our liberty and to secure it for other nations.
In the preamble to our Constitution, our Founding Fathers stated: We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.
It is my hope that each generation be taught that they are responsible for continuing to form a more perfect union, and in doing so, will see that every individual is given equal opportunity, starting with a sound educational experience that concentrates on the three R’s: reading, writing and arithmetic — skills alluded to by St. Augustine.
Don Hardcastle, Waco
Carts not yard art
I live in a nice area of Waco, plus there is a tour bus that comes through to show guests one of the “Fixer Upper” houses, which is quite a nice home. The problem is too many residents in Waco, including my area, seem to think of their trash carts as something we all want to look at on their property. The city’s code of ordinances, section 21-26, does not agree and says they are to be kept out of public sight by midnight of your trash pickup day. The fine for not doing so can be up to $500, which you would think would be enough to make a person want to hide their carts instead of displaying them seven days a week. Waco is a beautiful city and I suggest the ordinances be enforced to make it look like the citizens do have pride in their city.
Don Cannon, Waco
Seeking Sessions
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s diseas, including 400,000 in Texas, along with their approximately 11 million unpaid caregivers. Without medical breakthroughs, these numbers will continue to rise to nearly 13 million by 2050. I understand firsthand the impact this horrendous disease has on families.
Recently, the Alzheimer’s Impact Movement Advocacy Forum was held virtually with more than 2,300 advocates in attendance. They urged members of Congress to continue to prioritize legislative action against Alzheimer’s.
I continue requesting Rep. Pete Sessions support the $289 million needed by the National Institutes of Health to keep researching a cure for this death sentence disease.
Please join me in encouraging Sessions to invest in all policies related to Alzheimer’s and dementia so that some day a cure will be found.
Melody Lee, McGregor