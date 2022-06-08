LETTERS: Team Coup, one-door Ted and bad form by the Trib

Team Coup

No matter our color, background or party, most of us value our freedom. But today, from our freedom to vote to our freedom to decide how to grow our families, and from our children’s freedom to learn to everyone’s freedom from gun violence, MAGA Republicans want to overturn the will of the people and block the policies we favor. In media and in office, they promote a genocidal ideology that foments the attack on the Capitol, the murders of Black Americans and school children in Uvalde. This ideology lets anyone buy and bring assault weapons into our communities and lets anyone carry concealed weapons without training or a permit. The unimaginable is now real, and it is with our Texas leadership’s consent as they reliably pander to the extreme right that reliably votes to keep them in office.

Houston, we have a problem. Team You is endangered by Team Coup.

Just as we turned out in record numbers in the last two elections, Americans must join together across race, place and party to remove MAGA Republicans from power. They are anti-democratic, pro-authoritarian and therefore truly dangerous. Together, we can hold to account everyone involved in these attacks on our freedoms and our lives, protect defensive gun ownership while outlawing weapons of war for private citizens, and ensure that the people we vote for respect the will of the people.

Ingrid Martine,

Valley Mills

Poor taste

On June 1, the Waco Trib ran a cartoon of the murderer who killed ten black citizens in a grocery store in Buffalo. Under the heading, “White Privilege” the cartoon says, “The ability to commit a racist mass murder and be detained without a scratch!” News stories shortly after the murder told how a Black security guard fired several shots at the killer. They had no effect because he was wearing body armor. The only reason he was not killed or critically wounded was his body armor. It had nothing to do with “white privilege.” The heroic security guard was one of those slaughtered by the killer.

At a time when we have truly serious issues like this racial murder that need to be addressed, it is reprehensible for a cartoonist with an agenda to distort if not outright lie about a horrible crime like this.

Crawford Long, Waco

One-door Ted

Just wondering how long Sen. Ted Cruz spent thinking about his suggestion to promote school safety? Perhaps l misunderstood his idea — if his “one door” solution was a “wrap around the school door,” that might work.

I gather he has never seen a school when kids leave en masse for the playground or discharge, but l admit, those were the old days. Today, even with school personnel to monitor and control the movement, it is not always orderly, and just think of the time it would take? Think of a concert and attendees leaving when over —and those are adults.

Surely he was jesting. And to think he wants to be president?

Nancy Marquis, Waco