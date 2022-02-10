LETTERS: Tetens for DA; Trump wants to pardon antifa

Tetens has served as a municipal judge, president of the Bellmead Chamber of Commerce and past treasurer for the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce.

He has fifteen years of experience in criminal law. He and his wife, Kelly, have been married for 17 years and have three children.

Most importantly, Tetens is committed to the sanctity of human life. He told us, “My experience has taught me that every life has value ... and I vow to respect and represent each person with fairness and fervor as your next district attorney.”

Please join Citizens for Pro-Life Action in voting for Josh Tetens as the next district attorney for McLennan County.

Lew Webb, Waco

Pardon for antifa?

You have a decision to make. Is defeated Trump crazy, ignorant or just plain stupid? After the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, Trump proclaimed that antifa (anti-fascists) were responsible. He got his cult members to believe this. The other night at his rally in Conroe he hinted that he would provide a blanket pardon for the insurrectionists. Does that mean he is willing to pardon antifa?