LETTERS: Tetens for DA; Trump wants to pardon antifa

For Tetens
As steering committee members of Citizens for Pro-Life Action, we recently met with district attorney candidate Josh Tetens — twice, in fact.
At our second meeting, we were joined by local surgeon Dr. William Peper, who was a colleague with Tetens on the McLennan County Collaborative Abstinence Program (MCCAP) Board from 2005-2007. Peper assured us that Tetens served honorably as secretary to the board in 2005, and as interim executive director from March 2006 through the end of that year, at a greatly reduced salary from the previous executive director.
Two other MCCAP board members, Janell Gilman and Dan McReynolds, also spoke with a member of our committee. They confirmed Peper’s report of Tetens’ honorable service to MCCAP. His opponent has accused Tetens of causing the loss of a federal grant while serving as interim director. The three MCCAP board members who served with Tetens categorically deny this.
Tetens is a committed Christian and pro-life advocate. Without hesitation, he signed a pro-life pledge to never support pro-abortion candidates for office.
We now believe that Tetens is the best fit for district attorney. Our steering committee wholeheartedly endorses him.
Tetens has served as a municipal judge, president of the Bellmead Chamber of Commerce and past treasurer for the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce.
He has fifteen years of experience in criminal law. He and his wife, Kelly, have been married for 17 years and have three children.
Most importantly, Tetens is committed to the sanctity of human life. He told us, “My experience has taught me that every life has value ... and I vow to respect and represent each person with fairness and fervor as your next district attorney.”
Please join Citizens for Pro-Life Action in voting for Josh Tetens as the next district attorney for McLennan County.
Lew Webb, Waco
Pardon for antifa?
You have a decision to make. Is defeated Trump crazy, ignorant or just plain stupid? After the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, Trump proclaimed that antifa (anti-fascists) were responsible. He got his cult members to believe this. The other night at his rally in Conroe he hinted that he would provide a blanket pardon for the insurrectionists. Does that mean he is willing to pardon antifa?
Trump also said that former Vice President Mike Pence really did have the power to overturn the electoral votes from states that Joe Biden won. Is that what the ignorant former president really thinks? That means that if a Republican should win the next presidential election, our current vice president, Kamala Harris, can overturn the electors in the 2024 election and keep a Democrat in office.