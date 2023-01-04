LETTERS: Tetens now in control of womens' reproductive health

Tetens in control

The headline for last week’s piece by Eli Lehrer, “Good year for mainstream Republicans - Limited government, markets won many debates in 2022,” would have laughable if it wasn’t so tragic. Clearly Lehrer doesn’t have a uterus.

More disturbing was the Sunday story on Josh Tetens, our new district attorney. Tetens told me last summer that he would "aggressively support the laws of Texas" when we were discussing Senate Bill 8. That means that he will aggressively go after anyone that supports a woman who chooses to end an unwanted or dangerous pregnancy. And because the Waco City Council refused to consider the Grace Act, he has the full resources of the Waco Police Department at his disposal. Tetens testified against the Grace Act at a city council meeting and gave his full-throated endorsement to the anti-choice supporters.

The district attorney’s office decides whether or not to present cases for prosecution to the judicial system. This means that Tetens will decide whether you had a miscarriage or an abortion. This means that he gets to decide whether or not your doctor or hospital waited long enough to save your life if you have a failed pregnancy. He gets to decide how many liters of blood you have to lose before you get your procedure. He gets to decide how many weeks you have to carry a dying fetus. This means that he gets to decide whether to go after your doctor, your nurse, your hospital, your minister, your counselor, your family or your friends for helping and supporting you through one of the most intimate and personal decisions you will ever have to make.

I hope Tetens wields his power with wisdom and discretion.

Cheryl Foster, Waco

Shelf-worthy

If you are interested and concerned about what is going on in our state, nation or world in the realm of wokeism, abortion, same sex marriage, transgenderism or exposing our little children to drag shows, or allowing the promotion of these deplorable ideas in our public schools (Texas particularly), I would recommend your reading Jonathan Chan's "The Return of the Gods" and David Horowitz's "Dark Agenda: The War to Destroy Christian America."

These are very timely publications and are on the shelves currently or available through Amazon.

Bill Calvert, Waco