LETTERS: Texans in Congress no help, and hypocrisy is our new system of governance

Once again, our Trib-reading public was treated to an outstanding opinion piece in the Sunday edition, “ Perils in simplifying debate, “ written by Robert Baird, professor emeritus of philosophy at Baylor University. The subject was well-captured in the heading above it — “Abortion: not a yes-or-no question.”

Two years ago, I struggled with a draft on this subject, centering on the positive role of Planned Parenthood’s mission statement of using education to prevent unwanted pregnancy to balance out its role in providing abortion services. After reading Baird’s article, I am glad that the draft has stayed in my drawer, unsubmitted, and now in my trash bin.

Hypocrisy rules

Republican State Sen. Charles Schwertner says: “Citizens need to be trusted. Do we believe people and our fellow man? Or should we assume them guilty until proven innocent?” This was his argument that the government should not place requirements or impediments to prevent citizens from owning guns. The Texas Legislature and Gov. Greg Abbott feel you should be trusted to own guns, but you are guilty until proven innocent when it comes to voting. Therefore, Republicans must search for a solution for a problem that does not exist. Hence, they must place even harsher restrictions on your right to vote.