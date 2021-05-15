LETTERS: Texans in Congress no help, and hypocrisy is our new system of governance

Thanks for nothing
It is very interesting how positive and appreciative local government leadership appears to be with the receipt of $80 million in critically needed financial assistance as a result of passage of the American Rescue Plan. The Tribune-Herald’s front page article reported that County Judge Scott Felton emphasized how critical this landmark legislation will be to the citizens, businesses, education institutions, health care and general welfare of our county to recover and move forward from COVID-19 related devastation. I assume city of Waco leadership is also elated with this federal action.
It is a real shame that the only elected officials who are supposed to represent our collective best interests in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate — Rep. Pete Sessions, Sen. John Cornyn and Sen. Ted Cruz — voted against McLennan County citizens’ welfare. Not one of our three federal government representatives sponsored any alternative legislation that might have provided crucial support, maybe in a different form. All they did was vote “nay” to helping our community.
Kyle Marlin, Lorena
Baird’s bull’s-eye
Once again, our Trib-reading public was treated to an outstanding opinion piece in the Sunday edition, “Perils in simplifying debate,“ written by Robert Baird, professor emeritus of philosophy at Baylor University. The subject was well-captured in the heading above it — “Abortion: not a yes-or-no question.”
Two years ago, I struggled with a draft on this subject, centering on the positive role of Planned Parenthood’s mission statement of using education to prevent unwanted pregnancy to balance out its role in providing abortion services. After reading Baird’s article, I am glad that the draft has stayed in my drawer, unsubmitted, and now in my trash bin.
Rodney C. Richie, Waco
Hypocrisy rules
Republican State Sen. Charles Schwertner says: “Citizens need to be trusted. Do we believe people and our fellow man? Or should we assume them guilty until proven innocent?” This was his argument that the government should not place requirements or impediments to prevent citizens from owning guns. The Texas Legislature and Gov. Greg Abbott feel you should be trusted to own guns, but you are guilty until proven innocent when it comes to voting. Therefore, Republicans must search for a solution for a problem that does not exist. Hence, they must place even harsher restrictions on your right to vote.
Republican Rep. Briscoe Cain said: “We don’t need to wait for bad things to happen in order to try and protect and secure these elections.” What are we to believe? As citizens we need to be trusted to buy guns without impediments, but we are deemed guilty when we try to vote. Who among you has collected the $1 million reward from Dan Patrick for exposing rampant voter fraud in Texas? The answer is no one, because it does not exist.
Republicans should not be allowed to have it both ways, but that is exactly what they are doing. Hypocrisy is what is now governing this state while democracy fades away.
Pam Neal, Temple