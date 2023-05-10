Gradual decay

Since 2019, the basic allotment for school funding in Texas has remained stagnant at $6,160 per student. During that same time, the costs to purchase instructional materials, supplies and other necessary commodities has increased by as much as 17%. In Cushing ISD, we have spent 9% more this year for the same amount of insurance, fuel and cleaning supplies as we did last year. Costs are increasing drastically, and there is an immediate need for an equal increase in funding.

Texas ranks 44th nationally in per student spending; despite this, our teachers have been able to provide an educational experience that ranks in the top 20 nationally. Any decrease in funding, which is happening due to rapid inflation, will undoubtedly lead to a decrease in services and opportunities for students.

The public education funding currently being proposed by the 88th Texas Legislature includes an increase in basic allotment of only $90 per student for next year and an additional $50 per student for the following year. To put this in perspective, schools are spending 17% more to sustain a quality education, but their revenue would only increase by 2%.

I call on our elected legislators to adequately fund our schools. We will not continue to remain silent and witness the erosion and decay of our schools.

Brandon Enos, Cushing

Editor’s note: Enos is the superintendent of Cushing ISD.

UT’s think tank

On May 4, the University of Texas System Board of Regents voted to create a new college to house the Civitas Institute, a center previously criticized by faculty as politically motivated because it was conceived with the help of conservative donors and state lawmakers.

Ironically, I believe this action is reprehensible. Why?

For over two decades I’ve been an ardent advocate for academic-civic engagement: witness my Intellectual Entrepreneurship Consortium started in 1996, the goal of which was to educate citizen-scholars; witness as well my dozens and dozens of op-eds documenting the practical as well as academic value of scholarship. Not surprisingly, I have argued that faculty in academic departments have an obligation to leverage their disciplinary knowledge for social good and to expand their classrooms to include the public at large.

However, this new, unprecedented and politically motivated institute (and a college to house it) violates the core values of academia. After all, every college at UT represents an identifiable academic discipline and corresponding body of refereed knowledge/research. But not this one.

In addition, all academic units (colleges, departments and institutes) are created and given legitimacy only after a rigorous review by faculty and university administrators. But, again, not this one.

This move by the regents is repugnant. It caters to politicians who want to create a conservative think tank rather than reflecting genuine academic and intellectual interests and needs. I fear the next dominoes that inevitably will fall.

To see this happening at a place where I happily worked for 43 years saddens me. My only hope is that faculty will stand up and vigorously protest this and other efforts — like the elimination of tenure and programs that promote diversity, equity and inclusion — that bring politics to the discovery and transmission of knowledge.

Richard Cherwitz, Austin