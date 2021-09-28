LETTERS: Texas far from the greatest state, perils of renewing driver's license

Greatest at what?
Why do Texas voters keep voting for politicians who do not care about them? I see current state executive and legislative branches that seem like their only focus is making political calculations that are best for their election futures.
Local to statewide, elected officials are out of touch with constituents that are non-white, non-business, non-religious and non-conspiracy believers. Our own representative, Rep. Brad Buckley, has worked diligently to align with the special session rubber-stamping of a state legislature that criminalizes and penalizes its own citizens (namely SB 8). Buckley announced on Facebook that “Texas is the greatest state in the nation.” My question is, what state is he in? Is it the state of his and his Republican colleagues’ minds? The hypocrisy of our state government shows it as anything but great when, sadly, it could be.
I wouldn’t think that a “greatest state” would have an attorney general whose only focus seems to conjure up lawsuits against all entities that he does not agree with. This is an AG who has been under criminal indictment for securities fraud, and still is elected to the office that oversees legal interests and protections for the entire state. We have a state that sues its own school districts for abiding by local decisions in the form of health protections and recommendations for the greater population of their students and staff employees.
I wouldn’t think that a “greatest state” would have elected a governor who is fine with authorizing vigilante citizens to target women for their own health decisions, and then offer a $10,000 bounty for those who may have assisted. A “greatest state” where all rapists will be arrested and off the streets in Texas, because the governor declared it. I don’t see a “greatest state” where voting is being restricted because there might be voter fraud, when none to speak of was found to exist. A “greatest state” where money flows freely in the form of funds spent on border walls, yet will regulations and an appointed Public Utility Commission keep the power on for Texans in future climate extremes?
Perhaps this will all be resolved and the “greatest state” will prevail, as such, because more people love more freedom to carry guns … without permits and without training. Yee-haw!
Nancy Pfiester,
Harker Heights
DPS exam
There are many penalties to getting older. Among the biggest is having to renew one’s driver’s license in person at the Department of Public Safety.
These are their rules: You must have an appointment online only. In their office don’t speak until spoken to. Have your briefcase filled with your original birth certificate, Social Security card, driver’s license and two-page application testifying to heritage, assets and liabilities.
You are fingerprinted, photographed and eye tested. Understanding the commands from a clerk speaking through a mask is another challenge. I have lived in Waco and driven for decades and have never been put on trial in this manner. Maybe easier crossing the border?
Don’t say I didn’t warn you, dear seniors! God bless you.
Virginia Taylor, Waco