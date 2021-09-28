LETTERS: Texas far from the greatest state, perils of renewing driver's license

Greatest at what?

Why do Texas voters keep voting for politicians who do not care about them? I see current state executive and legislative branches that seem like their only focus is making political calculations that are best for their election futures.

Local to statewide, elected officials are out of touch with constituents that are non-white, non-business, non-religious and non-conspiracy believers. Our own representative, Rep. Brad Buckley, has worked diligently to align with the special session rubber-stamping of a state legislature that criminalizes and penalizes its own citizens (namely SB 8). Buckley announced on Facebook that “Texas is the greatest state in the nation.” My question is, what state is he in? Is it the state of his and his Republican colleagues’ minds? The hypocrisy of our state government shows it as anything but great when, sadly, it could be.