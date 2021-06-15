LETTERS: Texas lawmakers didn't fix the grid, again

More grid chaos

Totally messed up priorities with our state government and especially our governor. Looks like our representatives and people elected to take care of their constituents have once again wasted their time and effort on the wrong problems to solve.

Our first week of close to normal summer temperatures and ERCOT is requesting energy cutbacks from consumers. Wasn’t it less than a month ago that our governor said all the energy troubles had been addressed and progress was made? Lives have already been lost this year due to extreme temperatures. What is going to happen this summer when it really starts to get hot?

Perhaps if less time had been spent trying to restrict voters and more time spent on energy needs, they may have actually solved some of the real problems we face. Why do we keep electing people to office that continue to take care of themselves but disregard the people who elected them?