LETTERS: Texas lawmakers didn't fix the grid, again

More grid chaos
Totally messed up priorities with our state government and especially our governor. Looks like our representatives and people elected to take care of their constituents have once again wasted their time and effort on the wrong problems to solve.
Our first week of close to normal summer temperatures and ERCOT is requesting energy cutbacks from consumers. Wasn’t it less than a month ago that our governor said all the energy troubles had been addressed and progress was made? Lives have already been lost this year due to extreme temperatures. What is going to happen this summer when it really starts to get hot?
Perhaps if less time had been spent trying to restrict voters and more time spent on energy needs, they may have actually solved some of the real problems we face. Why do we keep electing people to office that continue to take care of themselves but disregard the people who elected them?
Telling me to turn my thermostat up, quit cooking and washing clothes is not a solution to the problem, it is a patch for a broken system. It’s time to hold these people accountable for their messed up priorities and try to find someone who will work for the people who elected them instead of trying to restrict voters from removing them because of their incompetence. What would it be like if they truly worked for the people’s needs first?
Louis Hirsch, Woodway
Life’s beginning
The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear a Mississippi case that involves a ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Texas recently passed a bill that bans an abortion the moment a fetal heartbeat is detected.
Our Declaration of Independence states: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
The phrase “all men” refers to the created person. Thus a critical issue is when does the life of a person begin? Is it at first breath, 15 weeks, first heartbeat or conception?
Also, what comprises a person? Only a physical body? The Judeo-Christian beliefs on which western civilization is built, which are fundamental to our nation’s founding documents, includes the belief that a person has a human body as well as a soul which maintains life after the death of the body.
The uniqueness of a person is not determined at first breath or at initial heartbeat. It is the unique DNA that defines the body of a person and that DNA is created at conception. Thus if our Supreme Court is to correctly protect the life of a person according to our founding documents, it must specify that the person is created at conception.
Thus the fetus houses the created DNA of the person, and thus initially houses the life, that is both the body and soul. The fetus in the womb is then the residence of the life of the person until first breath, i.e. birth, which then moves outside the womb as the breathing body.
Will the Supreme Court be willing to consider the life of the person, or just the life of the body?
Don Hardcastle, Waco