LETTERS: Texas two-step on energy crisis, and defining what it means to be Christian

False doctrine
I found Robert Baird’s column “Walking in darkness” [Feb. 7] both insightful and thought-provoking. He also gave a good lesson on the correct application of our Constitution’s First Amendment regarding separation of church and state. I agree with most of Dr. Baird’s opinions expressed in the piece. However, I take issue with Dr. Baird calling those who stormed our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6 as “Christian” nationalists.
I would like to propose, lest anyone think otherwise, that those who call themselves Christian nationalists — and behave as the mob that invaded the Capitol did — are anything but Christians. Christians strive to follow our Lord Jesus’ teachings. We try to love our enemies, do good to those who persecute us, go the second mile, give to those who ask of us, and work to overcome evil with good.
In the case of the so-called Christian nationalists, Christ followers (Christians) recognize that they are practicing false doctrine and we Christians are compelled to forgive them, but not condone their actions.
Dr. Baird’s article was titled “Walking in darkness.” In the New Testament gospel of John, chapter 8, verse 12, Jesus says, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.”
Just keep voting
Currently, the residents of Texas try to explain our state to the rest of the country in slogans of “We’re a whole other country,” and “We don’t need no stinkin’ regulations.” In a public statement, Gov. Abbott responded that power outages have been a total failure by ERCOT. He doesn’t refer to the lack of regulatory maintenance operations that were never enacted for the Public Utility Commission and the Texas Railroad Commission under his administration’s watch. We can count on the political gaming of our governor and his entire party to give interviews on Fox News, where he immediately said: “This shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America.”
The governor is seizing opportunity for rhetoric that avoids speaking factually in terms of energy forms the state uses — 80% fossil fuel and where the breakdown of equipment was greatest. Someone needs to point out to Republican leadership that the deadly deal Abbott refers to is deadly to Texas already and that the opaqueness that he assigns to ERCOT is absolutely the same as his opaqueness and downright lies. The need to be transparent is always required in government and it starts with the governor, his administration and those he appoints.
When will voters see the reality of this state that has priorities in service to big business as opposed to bolstering infrastructure, expanding Medicaid, and generally promoting citizen services? Focus to sue the federal government appears as the first order of the Republican state offices. Attorney General Ken Paxton, under indictment and FBI investigation, assumes the same gleeful duty to wage lawsuits to the tune of $43 million to sue Google. Not forgetting Paxton’s big adventure, spending our taxpayer money in bringing a lawsuit to claim baseless voter fraud in four other states. And I’m guessing we financed his trip to rally Jan. 6 rioters and kiss the DJT ring. If you think you deserve competent decision making and non-criminal players in your state government, keep voting.
Nancy Pfiester,
Harker Heights