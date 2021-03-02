LETTERS: Texas two-step on energy crisis, and defining what it means to be Christian

Just keep voting

Currently, the residents of Texas try to explain our state to the rest of the country in slogans of “We’re a whole other country,” and “We don’t need no stinkin’ regulations.” In a public statement, Gov. Abbott responded that power outages have been a total failure by ERCOT. He doesn’t refer to the lack of regulatory maintenance operations that were never enacted for the Public Utility Commission and the Texas Railroad Commission under his administration’s watch. We can count on the political gaming of our governor and his entire party to give interviews on Fox News, where he immediately said: “This shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America.”

The governor is seizing opportunity for rhetoric that avoids speaking factually in terms of energy forms the state uses — 80% fossil fuel and where the breakdown of equipment was greatest. Someone needs to point out to Republican leadership that the deadly deal Abbott refers to is deadly to Texas already and that the opaqueness that he assigns to ERCOT is absolutely the same as his opaqueness and downright lies. The need to be transparent is always required in government and it starts with the governor, his administration and those he appoints.