LETTERS: The Base is great, but why no craft exhibit at the HOT Fair?

Third, I charge my car at home at night and it’s more than sufficient for daily driving — it is not a “fallacy.” How much time do you spend at a gas station putting fuel in your car? Because I never have to do that.

Fourth, is it possible to run out of power? Yes, and it’s also exceedingly rare. My car knows how much power I need to get to the next charging station (or home) and will compensate accordingly.

Fifth, I have owned an electric car for several years. In all that time I have run across one charging station that was full. I waited for about 5-10 minutes and topped off my battery in about 15 minutes. My average charge time at a supercharger, on a trip, is about 20-25 minutes. You say you’ve “seen it is a least an hour” — well, someone is lying to you.

Lauritzen tries to drum up environmental opposition for electric cars but fails to note that battery technology is getting better and more efficient every day.

You cannot say the same for the oil extraction industry. And if we’re going to be purists about it, then we have to acknowledge that the least environmentally invasive mode of transportation is walking barefoot.

Cheryl Foster, Waco

