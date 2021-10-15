LETTERS: The Base is great, but why no craft exhibit at the HOT Fair?

Why no crafts?
I was very disappointed this year with the craft exhibit being left out of the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo. For the last two years, people have for the most part stayed at home and enjoyed crafting. I miss seeing the quilts, the kids’ artwork, the jellies, jams, cakes and pies.
There is a beautiful new Base building. I appreciate that they want to highlight other venues, but why couldn’t we have both? Please include the craft venue next year. It was missed.
Sherrill Kangas, Waco
Plenty of power
Sometimes letters to the editor present a conundrum. Most of the time they are filled with religious anecdotes that can be ignored or laughed off, but sometimes they are so full of misinformation that they demand a response to set the record straight. Such is the case with the Oct. 8 letter from Karl Lauritzen Jr. and his screed against electric vehicles.
Let’s address the errors: First, my car will go 370-plus miles on a full charge. Get your map out — that’s plenty of charge to get back and forth to Dallas and Austin. I do it all the time. And I go to Houston and back with a bathroom break at a charging station. Second, when I’m on a trip that requires a charge, I don’t “sit and wait.” Most charging stations are located where I can get a snack or take a bathroom break, which I also would have done in a gas-powered car.
Third, I charge my car at home at night and it’s more than sufficient for daily driving — it is not a “fallacy.” How much time do you spend at a gas station putting fuel in your car? Because I never have to do that.
Fourth, is it possible to run out of power? Yes, and it’s also exceedingly rare. My car knows how much power I need to get to the next charging station (or home) and will compensate accordingly.
Fifth, I have owned an electric car for several years. In all that time I have run across one charging station that was full. I waited for about 5-10 minutes and topped off my battery in about 15 minutes. My average charge time at a supercharger, on a trip, is about 20-25 minutes. You say you’ve “seen it is a least an hour” — well, someone is lying to you.
Lauritzen tries to drum up environmental opposition for electric cars but fails to note that battery technology is getting better and more efficient every day.
You cannot say the same for the oil extraction industry. And if we’re going to be purists about it, then we have to acknowledge that the least environmentally invasive mode of transportation is walking barefoot.
Cheryl Foster, Waco
Angels speak
As a retired registered nurse, I was very pleased to learn the Texas Nursing Association took the public and professional step to “put their money where their mouth is” about vaccines.
For those citizens who do not recognize the value of vaccines, l have a couple of questions.
Should you get a puncture wound, perhaps by a rusty nail, do you get a tetanus booster, or just talk yourself out of it because it is not that bad?
Should you get bitten by a rabid animal, do you just ignore it thinking it will just go away and take your chances?
For those who are worried about their fertility, it is impossible to have a child when you are dead.
Ridiculous thoughts, l know. But COVID-19 is real, the vaccines work. Please listen to your better angels (nurses) and get vaccinated.
Nancy Marquis, Waco