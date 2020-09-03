LETTERS: The duty of police, Trump exploiting tragedy

Crazy like a fox?
Some call for mental-health professionals, not the police, to handle mental-health crises (“Police need a helping hand with mental-health crises,” Octavio N. Martinez, Sunday Trib). Actually, police must be the ones to respond to these crises.
The right to detain troubled individuals is reserved for law enforcement. They are also a protection against fraudulent admissions to psychiatric care. In the past, some Texas facilities used private security companies to detain non-dangerous individuals who in some cases had never met the psychiatrists who ordered their detention. This was part of the massive psych hospital fraud scandals of the early 1990s.
In an effort to stem the tide of fraudulent hospital admissions, the Texas Legislature ensured that only peace officers could do these detentions. It would be nice if such schemes were a thing of the past, but recent years have seen a criminal conviction of a Texas psychiatric hospital chain accused of holding patients against their will. Former patients have alleged they were held against their will in a number of other hospitals as well. This is a for-profit industry that doesn’t have the best history. Police are the front line of protecting against fraudulent or questionable admissions to inpatient facilities.
Do police need updated training on handling and protecting people in crisis? Yes, they do. Have use-of-force trainings portrayed the mentally ill as potentially dangerous and unpredictable? In the past some have. Are there stereotypes that work against persons labeled with mental disorders? Yes, there are. One answer is better training for our police. Training that not only protects the public, but also protects patients against fraudulent or convenient detentions.
Lee Spiller, Austin
Exploiting tragedy
On Tuesday President Trump visited Kenosha. Aside from whether he should have been there (given that his visit was discouraged by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian and Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes), the people with whom Trump chose not to meet (Jacob Blake’s family) and the exclusive law enforcement focus of his discourse, one thing was obvious: per usual, the president and his gang, including Attorney General Bill Barr, did not wear masks and at times did not practice safe distancing.
The dangerous message this sends to Americans is that COVID is not a serious threat. Yet on Monday the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 75,603 total positive coronavirus test results in the Badger State and a total of 1,122 COVID-19 deaths. Moreover, in late July Gov. Evers issued an order requiring all Wisconsin residents to wear masks indoors, except in private residences.
Sadly, this is just one more example of how President Trump exploits tragedies for political purposes, using rhetoric to stoke fear and loathing. I hope my fellow Americans understand this and find it unacceptable.
Richard Cherwitz, Ph.D., University of Texas, Austin
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!